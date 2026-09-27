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Swiss Government: Neutrality Doesn't Mean Silence on Law Violations
(MENAFN) Neutrality does not require Switzerland to withhold judgment when international law is broken, the Swiss government told Anadolu ahead of Sunday's referendum on whether to enshrine stricter constitutional limits on the country's neutrality.
"Neutrality does not mean having no position in the face of violations of international law," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pierre-Alain Eltschinger told media.
He said sanctions serve as a legitimate instrument of Swiss foreign policy for responding to such violations, adding that neither international cooperation nor the adoption of sanctions is inherently at odds with neutrality.
"The limit is set by the law of neutrality," he said.
His comments speak to the core dispute driving Sunday's vote on the "Safeguard Swiss neutrality" initiative, which would tighten restrictions on Switzerland's capacity to impose sanctions on states involved in armed conflict and curb its cooperation with military and defense alliances.
The debate has sharpened since Switzerland joined EU sanctions against Russia in response to Moscow's war in Ukraine, with initiative backers arguing the move has eroded the country's standing as a neutral power.
Eltschinger said the Federal Council has found no evidence that sanctions have undermined Switzerland's capacity to extend its traditional good offices.
"The Federal Council does not find that Switzerland's adoption of international sanctions has called into question its ability to offer its good offices," he said. "Switzerland continues to put its tradition of dialogue and its neutrality at the service of peace and mediation."
Supporters push for firmer limits
Initiative supporters reject that assessment, contending that Switzerland's credibility hinges on other nations trusting its neutrality won't bend to shifting political winds.
Geneva lawmaker Celine Amaudruz, writing this week in favor of the initiative, tied neutrality directly to Switzerland's diplomatic identity and the standing of International Geneva.
"If Switzerland has become the place where adversaries agree to meet, it is because it is not perceived as representing the interests of one bloc against another," she said.
Amaudruz cautioned that a weakened Swiss neutrality could also undercut Geneva's role as a global diplomatic hub, arguing that fixing permanent, armed neutrality into the Constitution would offer greater certainty without forcing Switzerland to retreat from world affairs. During earlier parliamentary debate this year, she made a similar case, insisting neutrality should not shift with circumstance.
Sanctions on Russia remain a flashpoint. Jean-Luc Addor, a Swiss People's Party lawmaker from Valais backing the initiative, has argued that sanctions against Russia not mandated by Switzerland's UN obligations should be scrapped, saying true neutrality means being "neither on one side nor the other" in a conflict.
During parliamentary debate, Addor argued the sanctions had done nothing to affect the conflict's outcome while costing Bern "all credibility" in Moscow's eyes. "Switzerland can no longer put its good offices at the service of peace," he said, describing the war in Ukraine as "a war which is not its own."
"Neutrality does not mean having no position in the face of violations of international law," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pierre-Alain Eltschinger told media.
He said sanctions serve as a legitimate instrument of Swiss foreign policy for responding to such violations, adding that neither international cooperation nor the adoption of sanctions is inherently at odds with neutrality.
"The limit is set by the law of neutrality," he said.
His comments speak to the core dispute driving Sunday's vote on the "Safeguard Swiss neutrality" initiative, which would tighten restrictions on Switzerland's capacity to impose sanctions on states involved in armed conflict and curb its cooperation with military and defense alliances.
The debate has sharpened since Switzerland joined EU sanctions against Russia in response to Moscow's war in Ukraine, with initiative backers arguing the move has eroded the country's standing as a neutral power.
Eltschinger said the Federal Council has found no evidence that sanctions have undermined Switzerland's capacity to extend its traditional good offices.
"The Federal Council does not find that Switzerland's adoption of international sanctions has called into question its ability to offer its good offices," he said. "Switzerland continues to put its tradition of dialogue and its neutrality at the service of peace and mediation."
Supporters push for firmer limits
Initiative supporters reject that assessment, contending that Switzerland's credibility hinges on other nations trusting its neutrality won't bend to shifting political winds.
Geneva lawmaker Celine Amaudruz, writing this week in favor of the initiative, tied neutrality directly to Switzerland's diplomatic identity and the standing of International Geneva.
"If Switzerland has become the place where adversaries agree to meet, it is because it is not perceived as representing the interests of one bloc against another," she said.
Amaudruz cautioned that a weakened Swiss neutrality could also undercut Geneva's role as a global diplomatic hub, arguing that fixing permanent, armed neutrality into the Constitution would offer greater certainty without forcing Switzerland to retreat from world affairs. During earlier parliamentary debate this year, she made a similar case, insisting neutrality should not shift with circumstance.
Sanctions on Russia remain a flashpoint. Jean-Luc Addor, a Swiss People's Party lawmaker from Valais backing the initiative, has argued that sanctions against Russia not mandated by Switzerland's UN obligations should be scrapped, saying true neutrality means being "neither on one side nor the other" in a conflict.
During parliamentary debate, Addor argued the sanctions had done nothing to affect the conflict's outcome while costing Bern "all credibility" in Moscow's eyes. "Switzerland can no longer put its good offices at the service of peace," he said, describing the war in Ukraine as "a war which is not its own."
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