MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss voters want no big overhaul of neutrality policy: a proposal for a stricter constitutional definition of neutrality is heading for more-than two-thirds defeat. An initiative to boost domestic food production also faces a similarly hefty defeat. Final results will follow later this afternoon. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss neutrality and food security initiatives set for hefty defeat This content was published on September 27, 2026 - 12:42 6 minutes

As part of the democracy team, I report on the dynamic relationship between citizens and their institutions in Switzerland and abroad. Born in Ireland, I have a BA in European Studies and MA in International Relations. I've been at SWI swissinfo since 2017.

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I cover food and agribusiness and have special interests in sustainable supply chains, food safety and quality, as well as covering the emerging players and trends in the food industry. A background in forestry and conservation biology brought me down the path of environmental advocacy. Journalism and Switzerland have made me a neutral observer holding companies accountable for their actions.

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Is Switzerland neutral enough? For most citizens, the answer looks like yes: after polls closed Sunday, trends by the gfs research institute indicated that some 70% are set to reject the“neutrality initiative”, which proposed a strict constitutional definition. The defeat looks even heftier than opinion polls had predicted.

Lukas Golder, co-director of gfs, told Swiss public broadcaster SRF that the outcome was not a rejection of neutrality, but a vote for a more“nuanced” version of it – including sanctions, concretely against Russia. For a majority of voters, Swiss neutrality should give“room for manoeuvre to politicians and the government”, rather than being permanently pinned down, he added.

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The initiative, launched by a pro-sovereignty group in 2022, had crystallised debates about neutrality sparked by Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine – and, in particular, Bern's subsequent mirroring of European Union (EU) sanctions on Moscow.

Claiming this diluted the country's traditional neutral stance, and served neither Swiss interests nor international peace, it wanted no more such sanctions in future – unless approved by the UN Security Council. Its definition of a“perpetual and armed” neutrality would also have blocked military cooperation with alliances like NATO, except in case of imminent war.

>> Less flexibility, more clarity? Read more about what the neutrality initiative aimed to achieve:

More More Swiss Politics Should Swiss neutrality be stricter? Voters will decide

This content was published on Jul 24, 2026 On September 27, Swiss voters will decide on whether or not to enshrine a stricter definition of neutrality into the country's constitution.

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