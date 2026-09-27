Français fr Semaine de la démocratie: Urbansgemeinde et IA au menu Original Read more: Semaine de la démocratie: Urbansgemeinde et IA au

MENAFN - Swissinfo) This year's Democracy Week in Geneva, running from October 3 to 11, will showcase contrasting approaches. Whilst artificial intelligence (AI) will be the focus of a simulation, an 'Urbansgemeinde' will invite citizens to make fictional collective decisions together. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Citizen assemblies and AI on the agenda for Geneva Democracy Week This content was published on September 27, 2026 - 12:03 1 minute Keystone-SDA

In total, more than 50 workshops, discussions, tours and immersive experiencesExternal link are planned, according to the State Chancellery. Dozens of partners are involved in these activities, most of which are free to attend but some of which require registration.

From citizen participation to Geneva's institutions and international issues, Geneva is showcasing its democratic laboratory. Among the events,“A Day at the Heart of the Republic” will allow those interested to take part in mock sessions of the Geneva government, parliament and the judiciary.

Another participatory format, the Urbansgemeinde, will simulate a citizens' assembly. Two formats will encourage citizens to make decisions collectively.

More More When is a democracy no longer a democracy?

This content was published on Apr 16, 2026 Beyond Switzerland's borders, democracy is under pressure. But with gradual decay as much the cause as violent coups, it's not always clear when, or if, it really“ends”.

Read more: When is a democracy no longer a democ