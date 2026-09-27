Mal Opens New Opportunities For Emirati Talent As It Builds From Abu Dhabi To The World

- Abdallah Abu-Sheikh, Founder and CEO of MalABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mal, the world's first AI-native Islamic financial platform, is opening new career opportunities for UAE Nationals as it continues to build its team and grow its global ambitions from Abu Dhabi.As Mal expands, Mal is looking to bring Emirati talent into its journey, offering UAE Nationals the opportunity to contribute to a financial platform that is being built with global ambitions. For Emirati professionals, joining Mal means the opportunity to be part of building something from the ground up, at the intersection of AI, technology and Islamic finance, while bringing their expertise and perspective to a platform designed to serve customers around the world.The move comes as the UAE continues to strengthen the participation of Emirati talent across the private sector, with national workforce development remaining a key priority for the UAE Government.As part of its outreach to Emirati candidates, Mal will host an Open House on Monday, 19 October 2026 at 6:30 PM at its Abu Dhabi office in Sky Tower, Al Reem Island.The event will give candidates an opportunity to meet the team behind Mal, learn more about what Mal is building, discover what it is like to be part of a fast-growing technology entity, and explore available career opportunities.Abdallah Abu-Sheikh, Founder and CEO of Mal, said:“Mal is being built from Abu Dhabi with the ambition to serve the world, and Emirati talent should be part of that journey. We want to create meaningful opportunities for UAE Nationals to bring their expertise, ambition and perspective to what we are building, while growing alongside a company with global aspirations.”Mal is building a new generation of financial services by combining the principles of Islamic finance with AI-native technology. AI is embedded into Mal's core architecture from the outset, rather than added as a feature later, supporting the company's ambition to create a simpler and more connected financial experience.Current opportunities for UAE Nationals are available through .It is also worth noting that Mal recently opened its global waitlist, just three months after receiving its In-Principal Approval (IPA) from the Central Bank of the UAE.Customers can join the waitlist to secure priority access to Mal's first product releases, along with exclusive rewards and early access to new products and features as they become available.-End-Boilerplate:Founded in 2025 by Emirati technology and serial entrepreneur Abdallah Abu-Sheikh, Mal is the world's first AI-native Islamic digital financial platform headquartered in Abu Dhabi, created to redefine financial services for a new generation of individuals and businesses. Backed by the largest publicly announced fintech seed investment in the Middle East and Africa, valued at US$230 million, Mal has been built from the ground up with AI embedded across its core architecture.Designed to serve those long underserved by conventional financial services, from freelancers and remote professionals earning across borders, to SMEs seeking smarter financial tools and individuals and families looking for more accessible, transparent and intelligent banking, Mal is building an intelligent financial ecosystem that transforms how people earn, manage, move, save and grow their money. Its expanding portfolio includes Global Accounts for freelancers and global earners, AI-powered personal finance tools, lifestyle financing for shopping, travel and education, and intelligent business solutions that help SMEs streamline operations, improve cash flow and accelerate growth.

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Mal Opens New Opportunities for Emirati Talent as It Builds from Abu Dhabi to the World News Provided By Influence September 27, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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