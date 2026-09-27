New Realities Emerge In Horror In Color's Daring Short RIFT

RIFT, a Horror short Directed and Written by Lucas Acosta

Filmmaker Lucas Acosta weaves an otherworldly tale about grief in his latest Horror short.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lucas Acosta's latest Horror short film RIFT invites audiences to witness the spectacular power of grief. Following a young mother's desperate pursuit of healing in the aftermath of tragedy, this film intimately examines the transformative nature of vulnerability, loss and all that seeps in when we leave ourselves truly open.“Visualizing mental health dynamics is a starting point for a much larger conversation of how we hurt and how we heal,” shared Horror In Color Co-founder Pepito Cadena.“We have the pleasure of sharing this project on the film festival circuit, where we hope to reach audiences RIFT can impact in a meaningful way.”RIFT is available to watch here, just in time for the Halloween season. This short releases on the heels of Latinè director Lucas Acosta's viral Haunted Car Wash commercial, which debuted to over 3 Million views late last month.Up next for the inclusive production team at Horror In Color is ALMOST GIRLFRIENDS, a Sapphic monster movie from filmmaker Michael-Michelle Pratt. Never miss out on any news by subscribing to their newsletter at horrorincolor.Horror in Color is a growing platform painting the Horror genre with colors of intersectional diversity, inclusion and equity. They aim to make the genre accessible to all, especially women, People of Color, LGBTQIA+, and people with disabilities. For nearly a decade, their films and programming have spanned festivals ranging from Screamfest to HollyShorts, the Oscar qualifying short film festival.RIFT (2026) is a Horror In Color Production Starring Rissy Dollins, Simone Leon, and Luke Baxter with Cinematography by Graham Skinner, Production Design by Ivan Daniel Luna, Assistant Directed by Pepito Cadena, Production Sound by Alex Flores, and Production Assistance by Tsan Acosta, as Directed and Written by Lucas Acosta.

Horror In Color

Horror In Color

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Realities Emerge in Horror In Color's Daring Short RIFT News Provided By VYN Creative September 27, 2026, 11:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.