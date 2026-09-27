Eritrea: Minister Osman Saleh Meets With Officials From Various Countries

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

On the margins of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, the Eritrean delegation led by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a series of meetings with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Algeria, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Sudan, Sweden, and Greece from 23 to 25 September, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation, as well as on issues of mutual interest.

The meeting with Mr. Ahmed Attaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, focused on peace and security in Africa, including security in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The two Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of African states and rejected foreign interventions that have contributed to conflicts across Africa. They also agreed to strengthen bilateral relations between Eritrea and Algeria.

In the meeting with Mr. Karamoko Jean Traore, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Burkina Faso, the two sides agreed to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance cooperation on issues of common interest at the regional and international levels.

Minister Osman Saleh also held cordial talks with Mr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Building on their previous engagements, the two Ministers discussed concrete measures to further strengthen the warm ties of cooperation between the two countries and exchanged views on addressing regional issues and matters of mutual interest.

Minister Osman Saleh also held meetings focusing on regional peace and stability with Ms. Rosemary DiCarlo, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, and Mr. Jonathan Powell, the UK's National Security Adviser.

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