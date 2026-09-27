Eritrea: World Tourism Day Observed At National Level

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

World Tourism Day was observed at the Asmara Municipality Hall in Asmara at the national level under the theme“Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence: Redesigning the Future of Tourism.”

At the event, in which Ms. Askalu Menkorios, Minister of Tourism, took part, Ms. Liya Gebreab, Director General of Tourism in the Central Region, said that, owing to existing impediments and hostilities, the tourism sector has not developed as desired and that intensive promotional activities are being carried out to develop the sector. She also called on tourism service-provision institutions to play their due role in the development of the sector.

Mr. Solomon Girmay, Chairman of the Tourism Service Provision Institutions Association, said that the program will make a significant contribution to enhancing the participation of association members in the development of tourism resources and national development programs.

The event will feature a photo exhibition that will remain open to the public until 28 September, an exhibition area for tourism service-provision institutions to showcase their products, as well as entertainment programs for children.

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