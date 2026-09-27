Kenya: Serving Through Every Drop

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Every blood donation carries the potential to save a life. From medical emergencies and surgical procedures to accidents and other critical conditions, the timely availability of safe blood remains essential to effective healthcare and emergency response.

Recognising this vital need, the Kenya Navy Hospital, in partnership with the Regional Blood Transfusion Centre (RBTC), is conducting a week-long blood donation drive across Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) units in Mombasa. The initiative seeks to strengthen blood reserves, support national transfusion requirements and enhance preparedness for medical emergencies.

The drive brings together KDF personnel in a collective effort to give back to society through voluntary blood donation. Beyond mobilising donors, the exercise is creating awareness on the importance of regular blood donation and the significant difference a single act of giving can make to patients, families and communities.

Through the initiative, service personnel are encouraged to recognise blood donation as a simple but powerful act of service-one that extends the military ethos of protecting life beyond operational duties and into the wider community.

The partnership between the Kenya Navy Hospital and RBTC also demonstrates the value of coordinated healthcare efforts in addressing critical medical needs. By supporting national blood transfusion programmes, military medical facilities complement the broader healthcare system in ensuring safe blood is available when and where it is needed most.

Adequate blood reserves are particularly important during emergencies, when timely access to transfusion can determine patient outcomes. Sustained voluntary donation therefore strengthens healthcare resilience and enhances the capacity of medical facilities to respond effectively to both routine and emergency requirements.

The week-long exercise is expected to mobilise donors across KDF Units in Mombasa while promoting a sustained culture of voluntary blood donation among service personnel.

Through every donation, KDF personnel are making a direct contribution to preserving life and strengthening the nation's healthcare response. The initiative reflects a broader commitment to service-demonstrating that safeguarding lives extends beyond the battlefield and that, sometimes, service to others begins with a single drop.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Defence - Kenya" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo