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Israeli Forces Raid Birzeit University in West Bank During Exams
(MENAFN) Israeli army forces stormed the campus of Birzeit University, north of Ramallah in the central West Bank, on Saturday, according to Palestinian media.
The army posted a video documenting the raid on its digital platforms, a Palestinian TV reported. Footage showed Israeli soldiers filming the campus's Martyr's Memorial before withdrawing from the site. No arrests were reported.
Birzeit University condemned the incursion, which occurred as students were sitting for final exams in the summer session. The university called it a "violation of the sanctity of the university and international conventions and laws that protect educational institutions."
The raid involved "intimidation and terrorizing of students," the university said, warning that targeting educational institutions disrupts the academic process.
Birzeit has been a frequent target of Israeli raids, some of which have resulted in arrests and injuries, the university noted.
The university enrolls roughly 13,400 students across nine faculties and 174 academic programs, according to figures for the 2025/2026 academic year.
Since Israel's war on the Gaza Strip began in October 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have intensified operations across the West Bank, killing more than 1,206 Palestinians, injuring more than 13,300 and arresting nearly 26,000, according to Palestinian figures.
The army posted a video documenting the raid on its digital platforms, a Palestinian TV reported. Footage showed Israeli soldiers filming the campus's Martyr's Memorial before withdrawing from the site. No arrests were reported.
Birzeit University condemned the incursion, which occurred as students were sitting for final exams in the summer session. The university called it a "violation of the sanctity of the university and international conventions and laws that protect educational institutions."
The raid involved "intimidation and terrorizing of students," the university said, warning that targeting educational institutions disrupts the academic process.
Birzeit has been a frequent target of Israeli raids, some of which have resulted in arrests and injuries, the university noted.
The university enrolls roughly 13,400 students across nine faculties and 174 academic programs, according to figures for the 2025/2026 academic year.
Since Israel's war on the Gaza Strip began in October 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have intensified operations across the West Bank, killing more than 1,206 Palestinians, injuring more than 13,300 and arresting nearly 26,000, according to Palestinian figures.
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