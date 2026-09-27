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Goreng Brings Bold Singapore Flavours To Chennai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, India, 21 September 2026 - Singapore-style food brand GorenG is introducing Chennai diners to a vibrant selection of Southeast Asian favourites through an in-store promotion at Makan Kakis in T. Nagar.
Created around the bold, aromatic and highly diverse flavours associated with Singapore and Southeast Asia, GorenG offers Chennai consumers an opportunity to discover dishes that combine familiar spices with distinctly Singaporean food influences.
The featured range includes favourites such as Nasi Lemak, Otak Otak, Paratha Bom and seafood dishes served with rich, spicy sauces, showcasing the diversity of flavours found across Singapore's multicultural food scene.
A Taste of Singapore for Chennai
Chennai has a strong food culture and an appreciation for bold spices, seafood and flavourful comfort food. GorenG aims to build on these similarities while introducing diners to new combinations, cooking styles and Singapore-inspired dishes.
The campaign at Makan Kakis will allow consumers to experience the brand directly while helping GorenG build awareness, encourage product trial and better understand local preferences.
Exploring Longer-Term Opportunities in India
The Chennai promotion forms part of GorenG's broader effort to assess opportunities for the brand in India.
Through targeted social media marketing, in-store visibility and consumer engagement, GorenG aims to establish a distinctive presence among Chennai's food-loving consumers while evaluating demand for potential longer-term expansion.
GorenG is now available at Makan Kakis, T. Nagar.
Visit Makan Kakis Today
77, Gopathy Narayana Rd
T. Nagar, Chennai – 600017
Google Maps:
Media Contact
Ezekiel Ang
CEO | Biz Africa Events Pte Ltd
Email:...
Created around the bold, aromatic and highly diverse flavours associated with Singapore and Southeast Asia, GorenG offers Chennai consumers an opportunity to discover dishes that combine familiar spices with distinctly Singaporean food influences.
The featured range includes favourites such as Nasi Lemak, Otak Otak, Paratha Bom and seafood dishes served with rich, spicy sauces, showcasing the diversity of flavours found across Singapore's multicultural food scene.
A Taste of Singapore for Chennai
Chennai has a strong food culture and an appreciation for bold spices, seafood and flavourful comfort food. GorenG aims to build on these similarities while introducing diners to new combinations, cooking styles and Singapore-inspired dishes.
The campaign at Makan Kakis will allow consumers to experience the brand directly while helping GorenG build awareness, encourage product trial and better understand local preferences.
Exploring Longer-Term Opportunities in India
The Chennai promotion forms part of GorenG's broader effort to assess opportunities for the brand in India.
Through targeted social media marketing, in-store visibility and consumer engagement, GorenG aims to establish a distinctive presence among Chennai's food-loving consumers while evaluating demand for potential longer-term expansion.
GorenG is now available at Makan Kakis, T. Nagar.
Visit Makan Kakis Today
77, Gopathy Narayana Rd
T. Nagar, Chennai – 600017
Google Maps:
Media Contact
Ezekiel Ang
CEO | Biz Africa Events Pte Ltd
Email:...
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