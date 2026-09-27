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Tonewell Launches Voice-Based Wellness Scan That Turns A 30-Second Recording Into Personalized Health Insights
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) ToneWell, a wellness technology platform, has launched a voice-based scan that converts a 30-second recording into a personalized wellness report within about 10 minutes. The service is designed for people who want fast, actionable guidance on their day-to-day health without wearables, lab visits, or blood tests.
Users record themselves speaking naturally for 30 to 90 seconds about how they slept, their energy levels, stress, and general recovery. ToneWell's platform processes vocal signal patterns and generates a report covering an eight-signal dashboard: Energy, Hydration, Mineral Load, Sleep, Stress, Inflammation, Toxins, and Pathogens. The report ranks a user's top three wellness priorities and pairs each with a set of concrete next steps, along with a Day 1 / Day 3 / Day 10 action plan intended to help users build consistency over time.
ToneWell is built for people who feel off despite normal lab work, or who are overwhelmed by wellness data and want a clearer next step," the company said. "Instead of generic advice or another dashboard full of numbers, we focus on ranked priorities and practical actions a person can take the same day.
The platform positions itself as an "action-first" alternative to traditional diagnostic pathways. Where conventional approaches often involve appointments, lab work, and days or weeks of waiting for results, ToneWell aims to deliver a report from a single voice note in minutes, at a flat price.
Pricing and Plans
Single Scan – $59: A one-time voice-based wellness scan and personalized report.
10-Day Wellness Reset – $99: Two scans (beginning and end of a 10-day window) paired with a guided action plan and check-ins.
Privacy and Positioning
ToneWell emphasizes that it is not a medical device and does not diagnose, treat, prevent, or cure any condition. The company describes its reports as educational wellness insights intended to help users understand priorities related to recovery, stress, sleep, hydration, and energy - not as a replacement for care from a licensed clinician. Voice recordings are processed securely, are not used for identification purposes, and are not sold to third parties, according to the company.
The platform has been featured in past coverage on CNBC's Business Minute segment, and has received endorsements from wellness industry professionals as well as public figures across sports, media, and business circles who have used the platform personally.
Availability
ToneWell is available now at tonewell, where users can start a scan directly from the company's app portal. The company also provides a sample report on its website so prospective users can review the format and depth of insights before purchasing.
About ToneWell
ToneWell is a wellness technology company focused on making personalized health guidance faster and more accessible. By combining vocal biomarker analysis with AI-powered interpretation, ToneWell turns short voice recordings into ranked wellness priorities and same-day action plans, without requiring wearables, lab visits, or specialized hardware.
Users record themselves speaking naturally for 30 to 90 seconds about how they slept, their energy levels, stress, and general recovery. ToneWell's platform processes vocal signal patterns and generates a report covering an eight-signal dashboard: Energy, Hydration, Mineral Load, Sleep, Stress, Inflammation, Toxins, and Pathogens. The report ranks a user's top three wellness priorities and pairs each with a set of concrete next steps, along with a Day 1 / Day 3 / Day 10 action plan intended to help users build consistency over time.
ToneWell is built for people who feel off despite normal lab work, or who are overwhelmed by wellness data and want a clearer next step," the company said. "Instead of generic advice or another dashboard full of numbers, we focus on ranked priorities and practical actions a person can take the same day.
The platform positions itself as an "action-first" alternative to traditional diagnostic pathways. Where conventional approaches often involve appointments, lab work, and days or weeks of waiting for results, ToneWell aims to deliver a report from a single voice note in minutes, at a flat price.
Pricing and Plans
Single Scan – $59: A one-time voice-based wellness scan and personalized report.
10-Day Wellness Reset – $99: Two scans (beginning and end of a 10-day window) paired with a guided action plan and check-ins.
Privacy and Positioning
ToneWell emphasizes that it is not a medical device and does not diagnose, treat, prevent, or cure any condition. The company describes its reports as educational wellness insights intended to help users understand priorities related to recovery, stress, sleep, hydration, and energy - not as a replacement for care from a licensed clinician. Voice recordings are processed securely, are not used for identification purposes, and are not sold to third parties, according to the company.
The platform has been featured in past coverage on CNBC's Business Minute segment, and has received endorsements from wellness industry professionals as well as public figures across sports, media, and business circles who have used the platform personally.
Availability
ToneWell is available now at tonewell, where users can start a scan directly from the company's app portal. The company also provides a sample report on its website so prospective users can review the format and depth of insights before purchasing.
About ToneWell
ToneWell is a wellness technology company focused on making personalized health guidance faster and more accessible. By combining vocal biomarker analysis with AI-powered interpretation, ToneWell turns short voice recordings into ranked wellness priorities and same-day action plans, without requiring wearables, lab visits, or specialized hardware.
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