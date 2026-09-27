Asian Games: Sachin Siwach Bows Out, Men's Volleyball Team Triumphs
Volleyball Team Secures Dominant Win
Meanwhile, India registered a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Vietnam in their men's volleyball Pool C clash. India dominated the contest from the outset, winning the three sets 25-20, 25-21, 25-20 to seal a straight-sets victory over Vietnam.
More Medals Assured in Boxing
Earlier, Indian boxer Parveen Hooda confirmed another boxing medal for the nation, prevailing in the quarterfinal of the women's 65 kg competition at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday. Parveen beat World Championships silver medallist Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan after a 5-0 unanimous win. Parveen, who had her 2022 Asian Games bronze rescinded due to a doping violation, has redeemed herself and has a chance to go for the gold. Parveen won her three rounds 4-1, 5-0 and 5-0, securing a dominant win over the Uzbek pugilist.
Ankush Panghal confirmed his country a medal in men's 80 kg boxing at the ongoing Asian Games on Sunday, beating Tajikistan's Nekruz Salimov in the quarterfinals. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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