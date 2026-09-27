Yogi Adityanath Accuses Opposition Of Damaging Constitutional Bodies

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched a sharp attack against the opposition, accusing the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of consistently attempting to damage constitutional institutions. Asserting that the approach of the opposition has always been detrimental to the sanctity of constitutional bodies, the Chief Minister criticised their recent remarks. He stressed that a strict check needs to be put on the "irresponsible statements" coming from opposition leaders regarding these vital democratic institutions.

'Opposition Weakening Democratic Values'

Adityanath also attacked the Congress and its allied opposition parties over their protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, accusing them of repeatedly attempting to weaken India's constitutional institutions and democratic values for political gain. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow today, Yogi Adityanath said, "The approach of the Congress and opposition parties has always been to be a part of every conspiracy to harm India's constitutional institutions and democratic values for the greed of their political interests. They've been a part of every conspiracy due to which the world's largest democracy could be harmed."

He said the current rhetoric of the Congress-led UPA and its allies over the SIR was extremely irresponsible. "The country's main opposition party and the UPA coalition, and the current actions of other parties associated with it, and their rhetoric, are extremely irresponsible and are harmful to democratic values," he said.

'SIR Revisions Were Done During Congress Rule Too'

Referring to the confusion surrounding the SIR exercise, Yogi Adityanath said similar revisions had been conducted several times in the past, including during periods when Congress was in power. "Even before this, inside this country, at different times, and for most of the time, the Congress has been the government of leadership inside this country. In 1952, 1957, 1961, 1965-66, and in 2003 too, SIR proceedings have been completed. Despite all that, the kind of hue and cry over the proceedings of this time's SIR, Congress, Samajwadi Party, RJD and other parties have created is extremely unfortunate," he said.

'Stop Blaming EC, EVMs for Defeats'

He said the Congress, having ruled the country for the longest period, was continuously putting the Election Commission "in the dock". "In elections, whether it's Congress, Samajwadi Party, RJD, or other opposition parties, if they win the elections, then it's their hard work. If the public dismisses them because of their corruption, financial misconduct, cunning politics or anarchic actions, then how justified is it to blame the Election Commission or the EVM for it? These parties themselves should sometimes reflect on this, introspect," he said. (ANI)

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