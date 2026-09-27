DCPC To Launch Special Campaign 6.0 With Focus On E-Waste Disposal

The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DCPC), Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, is gearing up for Special Campaign 6.0, scheduled to be undertaken from October 2 to 31, with a renewed focus on cleanliness, disposal of e-waste, space management and improving workplace efficiency.

According to the DCPC, several cleanliness activities were also undertaken during the preparatory phase, which was held during the period of September 15 to 30 this year.

The campaign, which has entered its sixth year, will accord special emphasis to the identification and disposal of e-waste in accordance with the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022, and other applicable guidelines. It will also focus on optimisation of office space, disposal of scrap and redundant items, record management, and improving the overall workplace environment.

The theme of this year's campaign is Effective Collection, Segregation and Disposal of e-waste.

Recap of Special Campaign 5.0 Success

The Department successfully undertook Special Campaign 5.0 from October 2 to 31, 2025, with focused interventions in cleanliness, record management, grievance redressal, scrap disposal and space optimisation.

During the Special Campaign 5.0, scrap disposal resulted in revenue of more than Rs 9.18 lakh. An area of 7,156 square feet was freed through space audit and other measures, enabling more effective utilisation of available office space, the press release stated.

As part of the record management exercise, 4,792 physical files were reviewed, and 237 files were weeded out. In respect of electronic records and e-files, 1,275 e-files were reviewed, and 170 e-files were closed.

The Department also received six public grievances during the campaign, all of which were disposed of, reflecting its focus on timely and responsive public service delivery. In addition, nine Parliamentary Assurances were monitored as part of the campaign.

Cleanliness and space optimisation drives were also undertaken, including the removal of obsolete furniture, old records and other redundant items. These measures contributed towards creating a cleaner, more organised and efficient workplace.

The Department's Public Sector Undertakings and autonomous institutions, including Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology (IPFT), Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited (HOCL) and HIL, actively participated in the campaign.

The press release added that, collectively, 93 cleanliness activities were undertaken by the Department. The initiatives covered cleanliness, removal of redundant materials, space optimisation and other measures aimed at improving workplace efficiency.

Broader Focus for Special Campaign 6.0

Building upon the experience and achievements of Special Campaign 5.0, the Department has undertaken preparations for Special Campaign 6.0 with a broader focus spanning multiple administrative domains.

Key focus areas include identifying locations for sustained cleanliness and Swachhata activities, enhancing office environments through effective space management, beautification, and workspace optimization, and systematically disposing of e-waste and redundant scrap items in compliance with prescribed rules and the General Financial Rules (GFR).

The campaign also prioritises administrative efficiency and grievance redressal by reviewing pending references from Members of Parliament, the PMO, State Governments, and Inter-Ministerial Cabinet Notes, alongside monitoring parliamentary assurances pending for over three months and ensuring time-bound clearance of public grievances and appeals via CPGRAMS and other sources.

Additionally, the initiative emphasises process optimisation through the review and simplification of rules to boost efficiency, as well as strengthening record management by reviewing, recording, weeding out old physical files, and closing inactive e-files.

The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals continues to align its administrative practices with the Government's broader objective of clean, efficient, transparent and responsive governance. Through sustained efforts under the Special Campaign, the Department aims to promote optimal utilisation of resources, improve workplace conditions and strengthen the delivery of citizen-centric public services, according to the press release.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)