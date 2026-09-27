Two-Year Transport Drive Expands Bus Network, Renews Freight Fleet, Advances Aqaba Railway

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) -- Jordan has expanded public transport and logistics services over the past two years through projects covering intercity bus routes, road infrastructure, airports, smart transport applications and freight services, while advancing preparations for major projects linking production areas with ports and supporting trade.

In intercity public transport, 11 routes across 19 corridors connecting 10 governorates are now operating with 340 buses equipped with intelligent transport systems. The service carried about 2.7 million passengers between June 21, 2025, and Aug. 31, 2026, completing about 230,000 trips and covering nearly 12 million kilometers.

Government support for the project totaled JD5 million. The system also includes companies to manage bus operations, more than 15 card-recharging points and nine routes serving King Hussein Medical City from various governorates.

The first phase includes five routes operated by 142 buses connecting Amman with Irbid, Jerash, Salt and Karak, including the Qasr area. The second phase covers nine routes with 210 buses, connecting Amman with Ma'an, Tafileh and Ajloun, as well as Jerash with Irbid and Mafraq, Zarqa with Mafraq and Irbid, and Karak with Zarqa and Aqaba. The second phase also includes 30 additional buses approved for the Karak-Zarqa and Karak-Aqaba routes.

On the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network, cumulative ridership on the Amman-Zarqa routes exceeded 17.2 million passengers since operations began May 15, 2024. Procedures are underway to study extending the network to the Hashemite University, while higher-demand routes are being strengthened.

The Madaba-Amman route, launched April 15, 2025, recorded 576,832 passengers, while the Sweileh-Balqa Applied University route, launched March 13, 2026, recorded 432,201 passengers through Sept. 2, including 116,278 who used the integrated fare service, according to Greater Amman Municipality data.

Cumulative ridership across the routes covered by the network's data reached about 76.6 million passengers, including routes within Amman that began operating in July 2021.

To facilitate public transport use, Greater Amman Municipality launched a trip-planning service through Google Maps in July 2025 for BRT and Amman Bus routes. The service provides information on routes, departure times, stops and connections, allowing users to plan trips and select suitable transport options.

The network has also been expanded with 15 electric buses and greater fare integration between Amman Bus and BRT services, allowing passengers to use multiple routes at reduced fares. Amman Bus also connects residential areas with major BRT stations.

In app-based transport services, regulatory measures included removing the cap on the number of companies eligible for licensing and beginning procedures to license 12 new companies. Three companies were licensed between Jan. 1 and Sept. 1, 2026, while sector data recorded 18,136 registered service providers during the same period. The measures aim to regulate the market, expand the number of companies and service providers, promote competition and improve services.

In roads and infrastructure, the first phase of maintenance and expansion works on the Kufranjah-Wadi Tawahin road in Ajloun was completed. The road connects Ajloun with Kufranjah and extends toward the Jordan Valley, supporting tourism and agricultural activity in the area.

The project included two tenders to address narrow sections, sharp curves, cracks and rockfalls, as well as earthworks, asphalt paving and the installation of traffic safety and protection measures.

Studies and designs were also updated and tender documents prepared for sections of the Irbid Ring Road, with a total length of 34.6 kilometers, and sections of the Salt Ring Road, covering about 9 kilometers. The work also includes studying connections to the Amman-Salt road and Wadi Shu'aib interchange.

A specialized unit has also been established to develop and implement a road asset management system and create a database for assessing road conditions and determining maintenance needs, timing and costs based on technical standards. The work included surveying about 2,000 kilometers using specialized equipment and surveying paved roads across the Kingdom using satellite technology, covering 10,603 kilometers.

Based on the surveys, maintenance priorities were identified by governorate and road classification and submitted to public works directorates for inclusion in budget programs.

In air transport, work is underway to upgrade Amman City Airport, formerly Marka Airport, and prepare it for commercial operations. The infrastructure and facilities program covers airside facilities, passenger halls, security and operational systems, and firefighting, rescue and emergency facilities. The overall rehabilitation and development program is estimated to cost about JD15 million.

The airport handled 161,493 passengers on commercial flights between Jan. 1 and July 31, 2026, out of a total 166,538 passengers across commercial, private, training and other flights.

The modernization project includes baggage handling and screening systems designed to serve up to 3 million passengers annually, with 10 departure check-in counters, two self-service baggage drop points and an automated screening system with a targeted capacity of 1,000 bags per hour.

In freight transport, the government adopted a fleet renewal program targeting 8,313 tractor heads that are 20 years old or more over two years. The incentives allow the import of tractor heads no more than five years old in exchange for scrapping or re-exporting an old, registered and licensed vehicle, with exemptions from sales tax and registration and licensing fees under the approved mechanism.

Measures were also approved to replace single-unit freight vehicles equipped for container transport with newer tractor heads or freight vehicles. The program aims to renew the freight fleet, reduce breakdowns and maintenance and operating costs, and help Jordanian carriers meet technical and operational requirements in regional markets.

In Aqaba, an electronic truck traffic control system has been developed and put into operation, incorporating gates and technology systems for information exchange and monitoring entry and exit. The system has increased daily operating capacity from about 2,000 trucks to more than 3,500, exceeding 4,500 on peak days. About 31,083 Jordanian trucks were registered in the system between March 1 and Aug. 31, 2026, according to project data.

The maritime sector also saw the upgrading of equipment at Aqaba's coastal station, including the installation and operation of an integrated system, an Automatic Identification System (AIS) station, a marine weather monitoring station and an integrated connectivity system.

On strategic projects, final requirements and procedures are being completed for the Aqaba Railway project, which will transport freight and connect phosphate and potash production areas with the southern industrial port. The project has an estimated cost of about $2.3 billion.

The project comprises a phosphate line of about 160 kilometers linking Shidiya mine with the port and a potash line of about 199 kilometers extending from factories in Ghor Safi toward Wadi Yutum and the port. The two lines will converge at Wadi Yutum before continuing along a shared route, with loading and unloading stations and the signaling, communications, locomotives and rolling stock required for operations.

The railway is intended to improve freight transport and handling efficiency, reduce costs, strengthen the competitiveness of the phosphate and potash sectors and national exports, and reduce heavy truck traffic and pressure on roads.

According to the project's estimated schedule, construction is expected to begin Jan. 1, 2027, with construction and commissioning targeted for early 2032. The next phase will focus on advancing projects according to their status, including expanding public transport and studying the connection to the Hashemite University, renewing the freight fleet, completing road studies and maintenance surveys, and preparing for implementation of the Aqaba Railway.

//Petra// AJ