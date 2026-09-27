10 Jordanian Factories Participate In Saudi Fashiontex Expo

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) – 10 Jordanian factories from the leather and garment sectors took part in the Saudi Fashiontex Expo, held in Jeddah from September 24 to 27.

According to a statement issued by the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) on Sunday, the engagement aimed to strengthen the presence of Jordanian products in the Saudi market and explore new opportunities for export and commercial cooperation.

Supported by the MENATEX project, the participation was implemented by the International Trade Centre (ITC), in collaboration with the Jordan Chamber of Industry, which coordinated the factories' presence and managed arrangements for the delegation and the Jordanian pavilion at the expo.

The statement said the Jordanian pavilion highlighted the "diversity" of products and manufacturing capabilities within the Kingdom's leather and garment sectors.

Participating factories showcased a "wide range" of items, including professional uniforms, various types of women's clothing, embroidered goods, heritage-inspired products, and men's suits, which allowed visitors and buyers to know Jordanian products and the companies' manufacturing potential.

The Jordanian factories engaged in a series of business-to-business (B2B) meetings with potential companies and buyers.

These discussions aimed to showcase their products and production capabilities, understand the needs and requirements of the Saudi market, and explore opportunities for commercial cooperation, supply agreements, and establishment of new partnerships.

Throughout the exhibition, the Jordanian pavilion hosted visits and meetings with various companies, buyers, and industry professionals in the fashion and textile sectors.

These interactions provided an opportunity for participating manufacturers to network directly with interested parties and showcase their products and production capabilities.

//Petra// AG