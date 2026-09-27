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Russia, Azerbaijan Deputy PMs Talk Trade, Energy Ties in Baku
(MENAFN) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev in Baku on Saturday to review bilateral relations and explore avenues for deeper cooperation.
The talks came as part of Novak's working visit to Azerbaijan, according to a statement from the press service of the Russian government.
"The talks focused on trade and economic cooperation, including industry, energy, transport and logistics," the statement said.
Novak used the meeting to invite Azerbaijani officials to take part in Russian Energy Week, an international forum set to run in Moscow from Oct. 14-16, 2026.
The forum draws together government officials, energy companies and industry experts to discuss trends and outlooks across both the global and Russian energy sectors.
The talks came as part of Novak's working visit to Azerbaijan, according to a statement from the press service of the Russian government.
"The talks focused on trade and economic cooperation, including industry, energy, transport and logistics," the statement said.
Novak used the meeting to invite Azerbaijani officials to take part in Russian Energy Week, an international forum set to run in Moscow from Oct. 14-16, 2026.
The forum draws together government officials, energy companies and industry experts to discuss trends and outlooks across both the global and Russian energy sectors.
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