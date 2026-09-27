Number Of People Injured In Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To Four

As reported by Ukrinform, a non-residential building in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district was damaged as a result of a Russian attack on September 27. Previously, three casualties had been reported-a woman and two 16-year-old children.

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