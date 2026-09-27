Russian Attack Damages 21 Buildings, Including Kindergarten, In Bucha Community
According to him, a private preschool is among the damaged buildings.
In addition, more than ten apartments in a high-rise building were damaged.
There were no casualties.Read also: Number of people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv rises to four
All emergency services are on the scene.
As reported by Ukrinform, over the past 24 hours, 16 facilities in the Bucha, Fastiv, and Brovary districts of Kyiv region were damaged by Russian drone atta ks.
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