Russian Attack Damages 21 Buildings, Including Kindergarten, In Bucha Community

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk reported this on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform.

According to him, a private preschool is among the damaged buildings.

In addition, more than ten apartments in a high-rise building were damaged.

There were no casualties.

Number of people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv rises to four

All emergency services are on the scene.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past 24 hours, 16 facilities in the Bucha, Fastiv, and Brovary districts of Kyiv region were damaged by Russian drone atta ks.