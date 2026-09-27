Zelensky: Russians Strike Kyiv Data Center Twice This Morning

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to his data, Russians launched a total of more than 2,200 attack drones, about 1,650 aerial bombs, and 38 missiles of various types at Ukraine this week, a significant portion of which were ballistic missiles.

Zelensky noted that there were fatalities from Russian strikes last night.

“Three people were killed in the Zaporizhzhia region as a result of shelling. A man was killed in Kyiv when a drone struck. Residential buildings, energy facilities, and other civilian infrastructure in the Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv regions were targeted last night,” he wrote.

According to Zelensky, the Russians struck a data center in Kyiv twice this morning. Three people were injured in the first strike, including two children.

"We are constantly working with Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and other partners to strengthen our defenses and advance meaningful diplomacy. But, unfortunately, we lack a consistently strong stance from China and India, Brazil and South Africa, the G20 countries, and the Global South. In fact, each of these countries has influence over Russia and can help make peace a reality. Building guaranteed, dignified security here in Ukraine means enhancing security and stability globally. I thank everyone who is not standing idly by and is helping Ukraine,” he added.

: Russians want to cut off Ukrainians' internet and communication

As reported by Ukrinform, a non-residential building in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district was damaged as a result of a Russian attack on September 27. The number of casualties has risen to four.