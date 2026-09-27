Kalbajar Honors Memory Of Martyrs On Remembrance Day
The memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity was honored with a one-minute silence in Kalbajar city at 12:00 on September 27, Remembrance Day.
Participants gathered in the central square of Kalbajar city to pay deep tribute to the memory of the martyrs.
At noon, traffic and pedestrian movement in the district was halted, drivers sounded their horns, and a one-minute silence was observed in memory of the martyrs.
The Remembrance Day ceremony was attended by members of the Kalbajar district community, intellectuals from the district, employees of the Kalbajar District Restoration, Construction and Management Service, law enforcement officers working in the district, families of martyrs and local residents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment