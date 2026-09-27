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Erdogan Honors Turkish Language Day, Warns Against Losing Heritage
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan used Turkish Language Day to underscore the need to safeguard and cultivate the Turkish language for generations ahead, Türkiye's Communications Directorate announced Saturday.
"Turkish is not merely a means of communication for our nation, but also the bearer of our history, culture, civilizational heritage and collective memory," Erdogan said in a message posted via Türkiye's Communications Directorate on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
He noted that the language has been shaped and enriched over centuries through contact with diverse nations and regions, serving as a vehicle for the nation's thoughts and emotions across poetry, literature, science and art.
"Our duty on the occasion of Sept. 26 Turkish Language Day is to protect Turkish as a legacy entrusted to us from the past, enrich it and pass it on to future generations in the strongest possible way," Erdogan said.
He stressed the importance of encouraging "correct, beautiful and careful" use of the language and of deepening children's and young people's connection to it.
"Let us not forget that a nation that protects its language also protects its history and its future," he added.
"Turkish is not merely a means of communication for our nation, but also the bearer of our history, culture, civilizational heritage and collective memory," Erdogan said in a message posted via Türkiye's Communications Directorate on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
He noted that the language has been shaped and enriched over centuries through contact with diverse nations and regions, serving as a vehicle for the nation's thoughts and emotions across poetry, literature, science and art.
"Our duty on the occasion of Sept. 26 Turkish Language Day is to protect Turkish as a legacy entrusted to us from the past, enrich it and pass it on to future generations in the strongest possible way," Erdogan said.
He stressed the importance of encouraging "correct, beautiful and careful" use of the language and of deepening children's and young people's connection to it.
"Let us not forget that a nation that protects its language also protects its history and its future," he added.
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