10 Missing After Avalanche Strikes Himlung Himal In Western Nepal

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISLAMABAD, Sept 27 (NNN-Anadolu) -- At least 10 people, including climbers and support staff, are missing after an avalanche struck the 7,126-metre (23,379-foot) Himlung Himal peak in Nepal's western Manang district, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing local media on Sunday.

Confirming the incident, Ram Krishna Lamichhane, director general of the Department of Tourism, said officials were collecting further details about the incident and efforts to locate and rescue those unaccounted for, according to the local daily Kathmandu Post.

The avalanche occurred amid persistent rain and snowfall in the western mountainous region.

Elsewhere in Nepal, at least one person was killed and two others went missing after a landslide struck a settlement in Palpa district on Sunday.

In neighbouring Parbat district, the Kaligandaki River flooded a settlement, washing away around 80 houses.

Nepal was struck by massive flash floods last month, which killed more than 1,350 people, with more than 5,000 still missing.

--NNN-ANADOLU