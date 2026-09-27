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Zelenskyy Sanctions 44 Over Russian Duma Vote in Occupied Ukraine
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Saturday against 44 individuals accused by Kyiv of participating in Russia's State Duma elections held in Ukrainian territory under Russian occupation.
According to a statement from the Ukrainian presidential office, Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting a decision by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council to implement the sanctions.
Those named on the list include individuals previously elected to local governing bodies set up by Russian authorities in occupied areas, along with others accused by Kyiv of cooperating with Russia. Among them are journalist and commentator Irina Kuksenkova and former Ukrainian lawmaker Yuriy Onyshchuk.
The presidential office said Kyiv does not recognize the elections and regards their results, along with any related documents, as having no legal effect. It further accused Russian authorities of using the electoral process to tighten their grip over the occupied territories.
According to a statement from the Ukrainian presidential office, Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting a decision by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council to implement the sanctions.
Those named on the list include individuals previously elected to local governing bodies set up by Russian authorities in occupied areas, along with others accused by Kyiv of cooperating with Russia. Among them are journalist and commentator Irina Kuksenkova and former Ukrainian lawmaker Yuriy Onyshchuk.
The presidential office said Kyiv does not recognize the elections and regards their results, along with any related documents, as having no legal effect. It further accused Russian authorities of using the electoral process to tighten their grip over the occupied territories.
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