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Ireland Squad Votes to Play Israel Despite Player Withdrawal
(MENAFN) A "significant majority" of Republic of Ireland players have voted to proceed with their Nations League fixture against Israel, Football Association of Ireland (FAI) CEO David Courell said Saturday.
Courell told a press conference that the vote was called after one player requested to withdraw from the squad, prompting a meeting between the FAI and the players. "A significant majority" backed playing Sunday's match against Israel, he said.
Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson confirmed that the player in question had since withdrawn from the squad. "This morning was just a change of mind for one of the players," he said.
Hallgrimsson added that the episode had left both players and officials uneasy as they tried to balance personal considerations against the interests of the national team. "Nobody is comfortable at the moment," he said. "It's about limiting the advantage both personally and also for Irish football, that we need to find some solution." He added, "There's no action we do that everyone will agree to."
Courell told a press conference that the vote was called after one player requested to withdraw from the squad, prompting a meeting between the FAI and the players. "A significant majority" backed playing Sunday's match against Israel, he said.
Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson confirmed that the player in question had since withdrawn from the squad. "This morning was just a change of mind for one of the players," he said.
Hallgrimsson added that the episode had left both players and officials uneasy as they tried to balance personal considerations against the interests of the national team. "Nobody is comfortable at the moment," he said. "It's about limiting the advantage both personally and also for Irish football, that we need to find some solution." He added, "There's no action we do that everyone will agree to."
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