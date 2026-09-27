403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Suicide Bombing Kills 12 at Pakistan Checkpoint Near Balochistan
(MENAFN) At least 12 people were killed and 35 more wounded Saturday after a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-packed tractor-trolley at a police checkpoint in Dera Ismail Khan, in Pakistan's restive northwest.
The blast struck a checkpoint positioned near the boundary separating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, according to local officials.
DI Khan district police officer Ziauddin Ahmed identified the attack as a suicide bombing, saying an unidentified assailant drove the explosive-laden vehicle directly into the checkpoint.
Regional Police Officer Ghulam Mubashir Maken said a preliminary review found that none of the victims were police or security personnel. Instead, the dead included a customs official and a mix of civilians — nine men, two women, and one child — according to Pakistani newspaper Dawn.
The force of the explosion tore through the checkpoint structure and leveled a nearby house. Witnesses reported sustained gunfire in the chaotic aftermath.
Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack in sharp terms. "Making innocent citizens and law enforcement personnel a target of terrorism is highly condemnable," he said.
The targeted checkpoint forms part of the security screening network along the DI Khan-Quetta route, a corridor police rely on to monitor movement between the two provinces.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
The blast struck a checkpoint positioned near the boundary separating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, according to local officials.
DI Khan district police officer Ziauddin Ahmed identified the attack as a suicide bombing, saying an unidentified assailant drove the explosive-laden vehicle directly into the checkpoint.
Regional Police Officer Ghulam Mubashir Maken said a preliminary review found that none of the victims were police or security personnel. Instead, the dead included a customs official and a mix of civilians — nine men, two women, and one child — according to Pakistani newspaper Dawn.
The force of the explosion tore through the checkpoint structure and leveled a nearby house. Witnesses reported sustained gunfire in the chaotic aftermath.
Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack in sharp terms. "Making innocent citizens and law enforcement personnel a target of terrorism is highly condemnable," he said.
The targeted checkpoint forms part of the security screening network along the DI Khan-Quetta route, a corridor police rely on to monitor movement between the two provinces.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment