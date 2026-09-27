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Belgium to Push EU for Tougher Borders, Stronger Frontex at Munich Talks
(MENAFN) Belgian Minister of Asylum and Migration Anneleen Van Bossuyt will press for reinforced European external borders, an expanded mandate for EU border agency Frontex, and sharper deportation enforcement when she joins a migration summit in Munich on Saturday.
It marks her second appearance at the Munich Migration Meeting, where delegates from 18 EU and non-EU nations — including the United Kingdom — are set to hash out migration strategy, according to a news agency.
With a European Commission proposal looming at the end of October, the N-VA minister plans to make the case for bolstering Frontex's authority.
"If we want to get illegal migration under control, Europe must be able to act more swiftly and decisively at its external borders to prevent people from gaining unrestricted access to European territory," she said in a press release.
"Those who have no right to stay here must be effectively deported. Frontex can and should play a larger role in this as well," she added.
Talks in Munich will also tackle how Europe can pressure non-EU countries into accepting the return of their own citizens who lack permission to remain on the continent.
"We must be willing to use all available levers," Van Bossuyt said, pointing to the bloc's economic and diplomatic weight as tools of leverage.
"If they do not, there should be consequences, for example in terms of visas, trade, or development aid," she said.
Ministers attending the summit are also expected to weigh responses to sudden surges of pressure at external borders, alongside the rollout of the European Asylum and Migration Pact, which took effect on June 12.
Van Bossuyt backs a formal review of the pact after its first year, in June 2027, to flag bottlenecks and streamline rules where needed.
"The Migration Pact was an important first step, but it is not the end," she said.
It marks her second appearance at the Munich Migration Meeting, where delegates from 18 EU and non-EU nations — including the United Kingdom — are set to hash out migration strategy, according to a news agency.
With a European Commission proposal looming at the end of October, the N-VA minister plans to make the case for bolstering Frontex's authority.
"If we want to get illegal migration under control, Europe must be able to act more swiftly and decisively at its external borders to prevent people from gaining unrestricted access to European territory," she said in a press release.
"Those who have no right to stay here must be effectively deported. Frontex can and should play a larger role in this as well," she added.
Talks in Munich will also tackle how Europe can pressure non-EU countries into accepting the return of their own citizens who lack permission to remain on the continent.
"We must be willing to use all available levers," Van Bossuyt said, pointing to the bloc's economic and diplomatic weight as tools of leverage.
"If they do not, there should be consequences, for example in terms of visas, trade, or development aid," she said.
Ministers attending the summit are also expected to weigh responses to sudden surges of pressure at external borders, alongside the rollout of the European Asylum and Migration Pact, which took effect on June 12.
Van Bossuyt backs a formal review of the pact after its first year, in June 2027, to flag bottlenecks and streamline rules where needed.
"The Migration Pact was an important first step, but it is not the end," she said.
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