Patentfig AI Highlights AI-Assisted Patent Drawing Workflow With 27 Annotated Examples

Multiple views from PatentFig AI's public demonstration project featuring a fictional portable monitor.

Browser-based platform combines text and image inputs, editable figures, and public tutorials for inventors, patent professionals, and product teams.

BEIJING, CHINA, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PatentFig AI is highlighting its browser-based workflow for creating and reviewing patent drawings, supported by a public library of 27 annotated examples and an online video tutorial. The platform brings text descriptions, sketches, and reference images into a workspace where inventors, patent professionals, and product teams can develop figures and refine them before preparing a filing.



Preparing technical illustrations often involves translating an invention description into several visual formats. A physical product may need perspective, sectional, and exploded views, while a software-related invention may need a flowchart or a system block diagram. PatentFig AI provides tools for working with these different figure types through a common interface.



Users can begin with a written description or an existing visual reference, generate an initial figure, and request changes using natural-language instructions. The platform supports line drawings, multiple views, flowcharts, and block diagrams. Project organization and version management allow users to keep related figures together as they review and revise the visual explanation of an invention.



Examples connect visual references with a starting prompt



The public patent drawing examples library groups 27 samples into eight categories: utility, design, mechanical, electrical and circuit drawings, software flowcharts and process diagrams, block diagrams, medical device drawings, and exploded views and cross-sections. Selected examples include source images alongside the resulting figure to show how a visual reference can be translated into line art.



Each example represents a fictional invention. Visitors can select a relevant sample and open the generator with a corresponding prompt, then adapt that starting point to their own requirements. The accompanying explanations describe the purpose of each figure type and considerations such as view selection, reference numerals, and line presentation.



A workflow that includes revision and review



Alongside figure generation, PatentFig AI provides dedicated tools for figure checking, image conversion, vectorization, and resolution enhancement. These tools support the preparation and review process; users remain responsible for checking technical accuracy and the requirements applicable to their intended filing.



The image accompanying this announcement comes from PatentFig AI's public demonstration project. It shows multiple rendered views of a fictional portable monitor, illustrating different ways to communicate a product's exterior and component arrangement.



The official video tutorial walks through the platform's product, logic, and image tools. Together, the tutorial and example library give prospective users a way to examine the workflow before starting their own project.



PatentFig AI is available online. Visitors can explore the platform, review its current plans, and access the public examples at patentfig.

About PatentFig AI

PatentFig AI is an AI-powered patent drawing platform for inventors, patent professionals, and product teams. It helps users create and edit patent figures from text descriptions, sketches, and reference images, including line drawings, multiple views, flowcharts, and block diagrams.

Davie Chen

PatentFig AI

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How to Create Patent Figures with PatentFig AI | Product, Logic, and Image Tools Tutorial

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PatentFig AI Highlights AI-Assisted Patent Drawing Workflow With 27 Annotated Examples News Provided By TopLocalAI, LLC September 27, 2026, 10:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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