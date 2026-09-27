Bhaya Soul Wellness Cruise In Ha Long Bay, Vietnam Joins Small Luxury Hotels Of The World

Bhaya Cruises new Bhaya Soul Wellness cruise boat

Bhaya Soul Wellness Cruise Joins Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Introducing an All Inclusive Wellness Experience to Ha Long Bay, Vietnam

HA LONG BAY, HA LONG BAY, VIETNAM, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bhaya Soul Wellness Cruise Joins Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Bringing a New Dimension of Wellness to Ha Long Bay, Vietnam

Bhaya Cruises has announced that Bhaya Soul, its luxury wellness cruise in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam, has joined Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), the internationally recognised collection of more than 700 independently minded boutique hotels across more than 100 countries.

The milestone marks a significant step for Bhaya Soul, which offers a intimate approach to cruising in Ha Long Bay and Lan Ha Bay, combining boutique design, Vietnamese hospitality, wellness experiences and immersive journeys through one of Vietnam's most spectacular natural landscapes.

Bhaya Soul features 20 spacious suites, each with a private balcony and sun loungers, creating a floating retreat for exploring Ha Long Bay and Lan Ha Bay. The cruise follows quieter routes through the two bays, with onboard experiences designed to encourage guests to slow down, reconnect and restore.

Wellness is integrated throughout the cruise rather than positioned solely as a spa offering. A programme of wellness activities is complemented by fine dining using fresh, local ingredients, while the natural surroundings, considered design and slower pace of the journey create opportunities to reconnect with nature and focus on wellbeing.

“Joining Small Luxury Hotels of the World is a very meaningful milestone for Bhaya Soul and for everyone who has been part of bringing this vision to life,” said Nam Tran, CEO and Founder of Bhaya Cruises.“We wanted to create something different on Ha Long Bay – a place where guests can experience the beauty of the bay while also having the space to slow down, reconnect and restore. SLH recognises independent properties with a strong sense of place and individuality, and we are very proud that Bhaya Soul now belongs to this community.”

Bhaya Soul also represents a new category within the SLH portfolio. According to Mark Wong, Senior Vice President Asia Pacific, Small Luxury Hotels of the World, the cruise is the organisation's first luxury boat offering in Asia Pacific and joins a select group of four other immersive water experiences within its global collection.

“We're always looking to enrich the SLH portfolio with soulful, characterful stays and Bhaya Soul is in a class of its own,” said Wong.“It marks our very first luxury boat offering in Asia Pacific, joining a select group of four other immersive water experiences within our global portfolio.”

Bhaya Soul's membership also creates an opportunity to combine two distinctive Vietnamese wellness experiences through its connection with Namia River Retreat, the Small Luxury Hotels of the World property in Hoi An. Located on the Thu Bon River, Namia offers a land based wellness experience centred around Vietnamese herbal traditions, while Bhaya Soul brings a complementary perspective from the waters of Ha Long Bay.

Bhaya Cruises has developed multi destination wellness journeys connecting Bhaya Soul and Namia River Retreat, giving travellers the opportunity to experience two contrasting landscapes and approaches to restorative travel within Vietnam.

For Bhaya Cruises, Bhaya Soul's addition to the SLH collection represents another chapter in its commitment to creating distinctive ways for travellers to experience Vietnam's natural and cultural heritage, while bringing wellness into the traditional Ha Long Bay cruise experience.

Bhaya Soul is available to book through the Small Luxury Hotels of the World website at slh/hotels/bhaya-soul.

Bhaya Cruises is a leading Vietnamese cruise operator offering luxury experiences in Ha Long Bay and the surrounding waters. With a focus on thoughtful hospitality, destination experiences and responsible tourism, Bhaya Cruises continues to develop new ways for travellers to explore Vietnam's natural and cultural heritage.

Small Luxury Hotels of the WorldTM (SLH) is the most desirable community of independently minded travellers and independently spirited hotels in the world. We turned the luxury boutique hotel into a phenomenon and selected the distinctive, the diverse and the downright delightful. People, places and experiences with individual character, intimate charm and inherent class. We've personally visited, vetted, and verified more than 700 hotels in 100 countries. We are envisioning a future where people experience the world with intention,

Donna Campbell

Campbell PR

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Bhaya Soul Wellness Cruise in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam Joins Small Luxury Hotels of the World News Provided By Campbell PR September 27, 2026, 10:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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