VENUS MD Expands Access To Awake Liposuction And Plastic Surgery Options In Orange County

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Huntington Beach practice performs liposuction awake with tumescent local anesthesia, with individualized treatment planning led by Dr Francois Bui

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VENUS MD, a physician-led plastic surgery and medical aesthetics practice in Huntington Beach serving Orange County, is highlighting its approach to awake plastic surgery, including liposuction performed using tumescent local anesthesia without general anesthesia in nearly all patients.Dr Francois Bui personally evaluates patients considering plastic surgery and develops individualized treatment plans based on the procedure, anatomy, patient goals, and appropriate safety considerations.An Awake Approach to SurgeryA major part of Dr Bui's surgical approach is the use of awake surgery with local anesthesia when appropriate. This allows many cosmetic procedures to be performed without general anesthesia while keeping the patient comfortable and responsive during the procedure. The anesthesia plan is individualized according to the procedure, the patient's anatomy, and safety considerations.Liposuction Performed AwakeAt VENUS MD, liposuction is performed awake using tumescent local anesthesia in nearly all patients. The technique allows liposuction and body contouring to be performed without general anesthesia.Tumescent solution is placed throughout the treatment area to provide local anesthesia, help control bleeding, and prepare the fat for removal. Fat is then removed through small incisions using a thin tube called a cannula and contoured to improve the shape and proportion of the treated area. Depending on the treatment area, fat distribution, and surgical plan, Dr Bui may use suction-assisted liposuction (SAL), power-assisted liposuction (PAL), SmartLipo, or a combination of techniques. The objective is not simply to remove as much fat as possible, but to create smoother transitions and more balanced body contours.Treatment areas may include the abdomen, flanks, back, arms, chin and neck, thighs, knees, and other areas of localized fat. For patients who want to improve body contour while adding shape and volume to the buttocks, liposuction may be combined with fat transfer as part of a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).“Many patients are interested in improving areas that have not responded the way they would like to diet, exercise, or weight changes, but they also have questions about anesthesia and recovery,” said Dr Francois Bui, Medical Director of VENUS MD.“Our goal is to give each patient a treatment plan based on the procedure, anatomy, and individual goals while keeping patient safety and realistic expectations at the center of the decision.”Dr Bui has nearly 20 years of experience performing plastic surgery and personally evaluates patients for awake liposuction and body contouring, eyelid surgery, facelift, neck lift, tummy tuck, BBL, and other plastic surgery procedures.Who Is a Candidate for LiposuctionLiposuction may be appropriate for adults who have localized areas of fat that remain despite diet, exercise, or weight loss and who want improved contour rather than significant weight reduction. Good candidates should be in appropriate health for surgery and have realistic expectations about what liposuction can achieve. Results also depend on factors such as fat distribution, skin quality and elasticity, the amount of fat being treated, and the patient's overall body proportions. Liposuction removes fat but does not necessarily correct significant loose or excess skin.During a complimentary consultation, Dr Bui evaluates the treatment areas, fat distribution, skin quality, medical history, and aesthetic goals to determine whether liposuction is appropriate and which areas can be treated safely.Awake Options Beyond LiposuctionAwake surgery at VENUS MD is not limited to liposuction. Both eyelid surgery and facelift procedures are performed awake with local anesthesia, without general anesthesia. Mini tummy tuck procedures and full tummy tuck procedures that do not require fascial plication can also be performed awake using local anesthesia in appropriately selected patients.Eyelid surgery options include upper eyelid surgery, lower eyelid surgery, transconjunctival lower eyelid surgery performed through the inside of the lower eyelid without a visible external scar, and Asian double eyelid surgery. Dr Bui has received training in Asian double eyelid surgery in South Korea and uses that experience when evaluating crease height, eyelid shape, skin thickness, fat distribution, and other anatomical factors that can influence the surgical plan.Facelift surgery at VENUS MD is designed to address visible aging of the lower face and jawline by improving loose or sagging tissues and restoring more youthful facial contours. The goal is not to change how a patient looks, but to create a refreshed, natural-looking appearance that remains consistent with the patient's facial features.Tummy tuck surgery is designed primarily for excess or loose abdominal skin that cannot be corrected with liposuction alone. Patients with abdominal wall laxity or separation requiring fascial plication may require a different surgical and anesthesia plan, so the consultation includes evaluation of both the abdominal skin and the underlying abdominal wall before a procedure is recommended.The practice emphasizes that treatment recommendations are individualized and that not every procedure or anesthesia approach is appropriate for every patient. Consultation includes evaluation of the patient's goals, anatomy, medical considerations, and realistic expectations for improvement.Nonsurgical Treatments and ConsultationsIn addition to plastic surgery, VENUS MD provides medical aesthetics treatments including BOTOXCosmetic, dermal fillers, AviClear acne treatment, Secret RF microneedling, and other nonsurgical aesthetic treatments. Depending on the treatment, medical aesthetic care may be provided by qualified members of the practice's clinical team, including nurse practitioners, within the physician-led practice. The practice also offers medically supervised weight management.Patients considering plastic surgery can schedule a complimentary consultation with VENUS MD in Huntington Beach to discuss treatment options and determine an appropriate individualized approach.About Dr Francois BuiDr Francois Bui is the Medical Director of VENUS MD. With nearly two decades of cosmetic surgery experience, he has performed hundreds of cosmetic surgery procedures for the face and body. His cosmetic surgery training includes training at Tulane University School of Medicine, and he is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. Dr Bui believes that more surgery is not automatically better: the purpose of consultation is to identify which concerns are actually creating the appearance the patient wants to change and to recommend an appropriate procedure rather than simply performing a larger operation.About VENUS MDVENUS MD is a physician-led plastic surgery and medical aesthetics practice in Huntington Beach serving Orange County. Dr Francois Bui personally evaluates patients for awake liposuction and body contouring, eyelid surgery, facelift, neck lift, tummy tuck, BBL, and other plastic surgery procedures. Liposuction is performed awake using tumescent local anesthesia in nearly all patients, without general anesthesia. VENUS MD also offers BOTOXCosmetic, dermal fillers, AviClear acne treatment, Secret RF microneedling, and other nonsurgical aesthetic treatments. Our approach emphasizes individualized treatment planning, patient safety, natural-looking improvement, and realistic expectations.

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VENUS MD Expands Access to Awake Liposuction and Plastic Surgery Options in Orange County News Provided By GuestPostNow September 27, 2026, 10:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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