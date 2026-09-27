Mclaren Bahrain Returns To Royal Bahrain Concours For 2026

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McLaren Bahrain confirms its return as an Automotive Partner for the 2026 Royal Bahrain Concours

BAHRAIN, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- McLaren Bahrain will return to the Royal Bahrain Concours this November, renewing its partnership ahead of the event's second edition at the Royal Golf Club. The partnership was formally marked with an official signing ceremony in Bahrain, continuing a relationship established at the inaugural Royal Bahrain Concours in 2025.

McLaren's return will add a distinctly contemporary performance perspective to a weekend built around exceptional cars from across the generations. The marque's motorsport heritage and focus on engineering and design make it a natural fit alongside the significant collector cars at the heart of the Concours.

Across the two-day event, McLaren Bahrain will have a dedicated presence at the Royal Golf Club featuring three display vehicles, giving visitors the opportunity to experience the marque alongside cars drawn from Bahrain, the wider GCC and international collections.

The Royal Bahrain Concours brings the classic and contemporary automotive worlds together, celebrating the ideas, engineering and craftsmanship that connect landmark cars of the past with the performance cars of today.

The 2026 event marks the second edition of the Royal Bahrain Concours. Its debut brought together 70 exceptional collector cars, establishing the event as a new meeting point for collectors, enthusiasts and automotive brands in the region.

James Brooks-Ward, Chairman of the Royal Bahrain Concours, commented:“McLaren was part of our inaugural event, so it is a real pleasure to welcome the team back for 2026. Today's signing marks the continuation of a relationship we are very pleased to have established in Bahrain.

“A great concours should celebrate the full story of the motor car. That means extraordinary historic machinery, but also the engineering and design shaping the cars being created today. McLaren brings those worlds together particularly well.

“We are looking forward to seeing McLaren back at the Royal Golf Club and to giving our guests another opportunity to experience the marque as part of the wider Concours weekend.”

Trevor Fletcher, General Manager of McLaren Bahrain, added:“We are delighted to return to the Royal Bahrain Concours following its successful inaugural edition. Bahrain has a knowledgeable and passionate automotive community, and the event provides a fitting setting in which to celebrate McLaren's approach to performance, engineering and design.

“Our return in 2026 gives us another opportunity to meet collectors, owners and enthusiasts in a setting that brings together remarkable cars from different eras.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to the McLaren Bahrain display and being part of another memorable weekend at the Royal Golf Club.”

Returning to the Royal Golf Club in Riffa, the Royal Bahrain Concours will once again gather exceptional collector cars, leading regional car clubs, international guests and automotive and luxury brands for two days devoted to motoring, design and craftsmanship.

Organised by Thorough Events in collaboration with the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), the Royal Bahrain Concours continues to develop Bahrain's place on the international calendar of significant automotive and luxury events.

Tickets for the 2026 Royal Bahrain Concours are now live and available via royalconcours. Further details regarding participating vehicles and the wider 2026 programme will be announced in due course.

Ben Lewis

Influence Associates

+44 7594 663485

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McLaren Bahrain Returns to Royal Bahrain Concours for 2026 News Provided By Influence associates September 27, 2026, 10:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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