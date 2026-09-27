Demi Moore Talks About Life Lessons She Has Learned From Her Daughters

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 27 (IANS) Hollywood actress Demi Moore has credited her children, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis for making her wiser.

The actress, 63, recently reflected on how her daughters, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, have helped her learn more about herself.

During a panel discussion with Ali Larter at an event, the actress said,“I feel like I've learned from day one about acceptance. I think that the greatest gift that they have given me is a foundation of love,” the actress said of her kids at Step Up's 2026 Annual Inspiration Awards in Los Angeles. Moore went on to share that she“didn't grow up with a very stable childhood”.

She previously revealed in her memoir 'Inside Out' that her parents battled alcoholism and often moved the family across the country to evade debt collectors.

She shared,“And being able to have my children see and accept me for who I am, they are, as always, our greatest teachers, our biggest challenges, dare I say. But I think that's it”.

“I feel like maybe it's a fair question you could ask my daughter right here”, she added, referring to Tallulah, who attended the event.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis were one of Hollywood's most prominent couples in the late 1980s and 1990s. They married in 1987, after a whirlwind romance, and became a fixture of the celebrity world.

The couple share 3 daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. Their relationship ended in divorce in 2000, but unlike many celebrity breakups, they remained notably close and committed to co-parenting their children. Over the years, the 2 have continued to speak warmly about one another and have appeared together for important family occasions. Bruce Willis later married Emma Heming Willis, with whom he has two daughters, while Demi Moore remained an important part of the extended family.