Boeing 737 MAX Software Glitch Triggers FAA Probe A Month After MAX 7 Approval - And Airlines Are Pushing Back: Report



In the affected scenario, pilots may have to fly the aircraft manually without some autopilot functions, potentially increasing their workload at low altitude.

Boeing notified 737 MAX operators about the issue in late August and said at the time that it did not pose a safety risk, according to a company document, per the report. The FAA is now investigating the issue and could take action if it determines that additional measures are necessary.

Boeing Co. is facing fresh scrutiny over its 737 MAX lineup after identifying a software glitch that could affect an automated navigation feature during certain landing scenarios.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the issue with the 737 MAX lineup has prompted an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and pushback from some airlines.

Boeing shares closed about 1% higher on Friday, inching up another 0.2% during the after-hours trade.

Software Glitch Could Affect Landing Automation

The glitch emerged after a cockpit software update and can occur when pilots change their planned flight path following a missed approach, the report said. In the affected scenario, pilots may have to fly the aircraft manually without some autopilot functions, potentially increasing their workload at low altitude.

Boeing notified 737 MAX operators about the issue in late August and said at the time that it did not pose a safety risk, according to a company document, per the report.

The company is working with airlines on procedures that would allow pilots to restore the automated navigation feature if needed, while also developing a permanent software fix, the report added.

The FAA is now investigating the issue and could take action if it determines that additional measures are necessary. Boeing said it learned about the glitch from an operator in November 2024, but the issue initially did not meet its criteria for a formal safety review. After receiving additional feedback from airlines, Boeing began a formal review and shared its findings with the FAA.

New Jet Rollout Could Get Complicated

The software issue could also create complications for Boeing's newest 737 MAX variants, including the MAX 7 and MAX 10. The FAA approved the MAX 7 for passenger service last month with the new software, while Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg has said he expects the MAX 10 to receive regulatory approval soon.

The FAA said the outcome of its investigation could affect the MAX 10's certification if regulators determine the glitch constitutes an unsafe condition requiring corrective action.

The issue has already prompted some airline customers to push back. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) have told Boeing they do not want to receive new 737 MAX aircraft equipped with the affected software, instead requesting an earlier software version.

Southwest has been waiting years for the MAX 7 and plans to begin flying the aircraft next year.

Ortberg Touted 737 Max 7 Certification As A Critical Milestone For BA

Earlier in July, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg touted that the certification of the 737 Max 7 is a critical milestone for the company.

“It's the first new airplane we've certified in a long time. We're done with the dash testing on the 7, and we expect certification here very shortly,” he said, with the aircraft receiving FAA approval eventually in August.

Ortberg added that the 737 Max 10 certification will follow right after the Max 7, following which Boeing will introduce it in the market. He said that while the certifications will help Boeing, it's a signal of the company's attempt at regaining the trust of the FAA.

“We've been working very, very hard to be more transparent and work collaboratively with the FAA and establish that trust so they allow us to sell these aircraft,” he added.

What Retail Traders Think Of BA Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Boeing trended in the 'bullish' territory at the time of writing.

BA stock is down 9% year-to-date and 7% over the past 12 months. The S & P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is up 17% over the past 12 months, while the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF (VTI) is up 17%.

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