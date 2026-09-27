D.M. Russo's Interactive 'Coco's New Home' Gives Storytime A Playful New Voice

Coco's New Home by D.M. Russo

SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Children's author D.M. Russo has released Coco's New Home, a 63-page interactive early-reader book about a curious puppy arriving at her new home and meeting her family. The book is designed for babies through eight-year-olds and encourages children to participate in Coco's journey through questions placed throughout the story.AvailabilityCoco's New Home is now available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback editions and can be purchased by visiting .An Interactive Approach to Early ReadingCoco's New Home follows Coco as she explores unfamiliar surroundings, experiences new sights and sounds, and begins learning what it means to belong to a family.Her wagging tail and eager personality guide young readers through the excitement of entering a loving home.Each statement Coco makes is followed by a question directed to the reader. This structure gives children frequent opportunities to respond, make observations, and connect the puppy's experiences with their own. Parents, caregivers, and educators can pause for discussion, allowing every reading session to develop according to a child's age and imagination.The question-led format may support listening, comprehension, vocabulary, and verbal expression. Babies and toddlers can engage through sounds, gestures, and pictures. Preschool and early elementary readers can answer in complete thoughts, predict what may happen, and describe how Coco might be feeling.A Story About Family, Learning, and Change"Coco's New Home" introduces themes that are familiar to many young children, including new experiences, emotional adjustment, family connection, and the comfort of feeling at home. Coco's discoveries provide a gentle starting point for conversations about adapting to change and approaching unfamiliar situations with curiosity.Families preparing to welcome a puppy can also use the story to discuss patience, kindness, and responsible pet care. Coco's experience shows how attention and reassurance can help a new animal become comfortable within a household.“Coco's questions were created to make children feel included in her adventure,” said D.M. Russo, author of Coco's New Home.“I wanted young readers to know that their thoughts matter and that storytime can be a conversation shared with someone they love.”The book can be read during family storytime, bedtime routines, classroom activities, or independent reading practice. Its interactive design gives adults a simple way toencourage participation while strengthening the shared experience between reader and child.A Debut Children's Book From D.M. RussoCoco's New Home is D.M. Russo's first self-published children's book. The debut reflects the author's interest in accessible stories that invite children to speak, imagine, and form an emotional connection with a character.Through Coco's first day with her family, the book presents home as a place shaped by care, safety, and shared experiences. Readers accompany the puppy as her unfamiliar surroundings gradually become part of her new life. Here is a recent article published about the book.About D.M. RussoD.M. Russo is a children's author and the creator of Coco's New Home. This first self-published children's book combines a puppy-centered family story with direct questions that encourage young readers to participate. D.M. Russo writes for families seeking warm, approachable reading experiences that support conversation and early learning.

D.M. Russo

Author of Coco's New Home

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D.M. Russo's Interactive 'Coco's New Home' Gives Storytime a Playful New Voice News Provided By XLIM September 27, 2026, 10:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR



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