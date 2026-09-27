LOBA WELLNESS WELCOMES CLARE CRAWLEY AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR & WOMEN'S HEALTH ADVOCATE

- Clare Crawley

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Loba Wellness, a new women-focused health and wellness platform built around personalized, compassionate care, today announced that Clare Crawley has joined the company as Strategic Advisor & Women's Health Advocate.

Though newly launched, Loba Wellness is tapping into something women have been asking for: a healthcare experience in which they feel heard, informed, and empowered to advocate for their own bodies.

For Crawley, the mission is deeply personal.

After navigating a long and often complicated health journey of her own, Crawley says one of the greatest lessons she learned was that advocating for herself was not optional. It became one of the most important tools she had.

“For years, I knew when something didn't feel right in my body, but I didn't always feel like I had someone truly listening or looking at the whole picture,” says Crawley.“Looking back, one of the biggest missing pieces was having doctors who genuinely listened, cared, asked better questions, and worked with me instead of making me feel like I had to constantly prove what I was experiencing.”

That experience ultimately changed the way Crawley approached her own health and is a major reason she chose to stand behind Loba Wellness.

“Learning to advocate for myself changed everything,” Crawley says.“But women shouldn't have to spend years figuring out how to fight for answers on their own. What I love about Loba Wellness is that it encourages women to understand their bodies, ask questions, and become active participants in their own healthcare. I wish I had something like this much earlier in my journey.”

Loba Wellness believes women know when something in their bodies feels different and deserve a healthcare experience that respects that instinct.

Rather than positioning the provider as the only voice in the room, Loba Wellness is built around collaboration, education, and giving women greater agency in decisions surrounding their health.

That mission extends beyond treating symptoms.

It is about helping women recognize that asking questions is not being difficult. Wanting another opinion is not overreacting. Seeking answers is not something women should feel guilty about.

It is advocacy.

“Clare's story represents exactly why Loba Wellness exists,” says the Loba Wellness team.“Women deserve to feel heard before they reach the point of exhaustion or frustration. Clare understands firsthand how powerful it can be when a woman begins trusting herself and advocating for her health. Having her voice and perspective help guide Loba Wellness is incredibly meaningful to us.”

As Strategic Advisor & Women's Health Advocate, Crawley will bring the perspective of both a patient and a woman who has spent years navigating her own health, helping Loba Wellness remain grounded in the real questions, frustrations, and needs women experience.

For Crawley, the partnership comes down to one belief:

“Your body is giving you information. Listen to it. Ask questions. Keep advocating for yourself. And surround yourself with doctors who are willing to listen, too. That's why I stand behind Loba Wellness.”

ABOUT LOBA WELLNESS

Loba Wellness is a women-focused health and wellness platform created to help women better understand their bodies and become active participants in their healthcare. Through personalized care, education, and access to providers who prioritize listening and collaboration, Loba Wellness is working to create a healthcare experience where women feel informed, supported, and heard.

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LOBA WELLNESS WELCOMES CLARE CRAWLEY AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR & WOMEN'S HEALTH ADVOCATE News Provided By Loba Wellness September 27, 2026, 10:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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