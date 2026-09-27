MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Co-founders Tim and Dana Laros shot new campaign images at Santa Monica Proper Hotel ahead of the release

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tim Laros of ABC 360 ® Opens Pre-Orders October 6 After Last Production Run Sells Out Early

Co-founders Tim and Dana Laros shot new campaign images at Santa Monica Proper Hotel ahead of the release

10, 24, 2026 - ABC 360®, the Huntington Beach company behind the“A meal, In a bar", just announced pre-orders for its next production run on October 6, 2026. The move follows a previous run that sold out well ahead of schedule, leaving many repeat customers and retail partners waiting on restock.

"We planned for that run to last a lot longer than it did," said Tim Laros, Co-Founder and CEO. "People kept reordering, stores kept asking for more, and we ran out. Pre-orders are the fairest way we can think of to make sure the people who've been asking get their bars first."

To mark the release, Tim and Dana Laros spent a day at Santa Monica Proper Hotel shooting new photography for the brand. The images will be used across the ABC 360® website, social channels, and retail materials starting with the pre-order launch.

"We wanted pictures that look like how people actually use these bars. In a bag on the way out the door, at the beach, between meetings," said Dana Laros, Co-Founder and CFO. "The Proper had the light and the calm feel we were after, and it's close to home for us."

ABC 360® launched in May 2025 after more than five years of development. The bars are made with a blend of marine collagen, fava bean, and brown rice protein, sweetened with honey, and contain no seed oils, artificial ingredients, dyes, or preservatives. The brand won a 2025 Dieline Award and was mentioned in The New York Times in February 2026.

The bars come in four flavors: Blueberry Almond, Chocolate Sea Salt, Peanut Butter Choco, and Toasted S'mores. ABC 360® is sold in more than 40 specialty retail stores across Southern California, including Earthbar, Irvine Ranch Market, Organic Roots and Pacific Ranch Market, as well as on Amazon and at abc360bar.

Pre-orders ship starting October 6, 2026 available at abc360bar.

About ABC 360®

ABC 360® is a Huntington Beach, California food company founded by Tim and Dana Laros. Its bars are built around whole-food ingredients and a complete protein blend, made in an SQF-certified facility, and designed for people who want real nutrition that travels. Learn more at abc360bar.

ABC 360® Co-Founder Tim Laros Eats His Own Bars Every Day, Including Mid-Workout

The CEO says the bar he built for himself is still the one he reaches for most

[Month Day], 2026 - Plenty of founders say they use their own product. Tim Laros, Co-Founder and CEO of ABC 360®, says he goes

through more of his bars than almost anyone he knows. He eats them at his desk, in the car, and often in the middle of a workout.

Laros has spent most of his life around training and fitness, and that background is a big part of why ABC 360® exists. For years he had trouble finding a bar he could eat before or during exercise without feeling weighed down.

"A lot of bars sit in my stomach like a brick. I'd eat one and then regret it halfway through a set," Laros said. "With ours, I can eat half a bar between sets and keep going. That was one of the things I cared about most when we were developing it, and it's still why I eat them the way I do."

The bars are made with a blend of marine collagen, fava bean, and brown rice protein. They are sweetened with honey and made without seed oils, artificial ingredients, dyes, or preservatives. Laros says the short, recognizable ingredient list matters to him as much as the nutrition numbers.

"People laugh when they see how many wrappers are in my gym bag," he said. "But I'm not doing it to prove a point. It's just what I actually want to eat. If I didn't like it, I wouldn't be able to keep this up."

Dana Laros, Co-Founder and CFO, puts it more simply. "He's our toughest critic. Every flavor had to get past him, and he's eaten enough of them to notice when something's off."

ABC 360® launched in May 2025 after more than five years of development. It comes in four flavors: Blueberry Almond, Chocolate Sea Salt, Peanut Butter Choco, and Toasted S'mores. The bars are sold in more than 40 specialty retail stores across Southern California, on Amazon, and at abc360bar.

About ABC 360®

ABC 360® is a Huntington Beach, California food company founded by Tim and Dana Laros. Its bars are built around whole-food ingredients and a complete protein blend, made in an SQF-certified facility, and designed for people who want real nutrition that travels. Learn more at abc360bar.

Bob Domani

American Data Company

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Tim Laros of ABC 360® Opens Pre-Orders October 6 After Last Production Run Sells Out Early News Provided By American Data Company September 27, 2026, 10:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Education, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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