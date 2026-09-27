Oregon record shattered at California's National Pumpkin Weigh Off

National Pumpkin Weigh Off offered the world's highest prize pool, over $100,000.

WHEATLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Giant pumpkin grower, Jim Sherwood, of Mulino, Oregon, shattered the Oregon state record Saturday at the National Pumpkin Weigh Off, in Wheatland, California, taking home the first place $15,000 prize. Weighing 2,613 lbs, Sherwood broke the previous record of 2,469 held by Steve Daletas since 2018. Sherwood's pumpkin is also the heaviest pumpkin to-date in this year's competition season in the U.S.Nicknamed“SpongeBlob”, Sherwood said of his pumpkin and this victory,“I'm thrilled. That pumpkin gave me quite the ride. Based on its shape I didn't think it would last.” Sherwood has been growing giants for 25 years.“Thank you to my Oregon crew who made the trek with me,” he said.“This weigh off at Bishop's Pumpkin Farm is truly a premier weigh off. They make us feel so welcome.”Mike Alves, of Chico, California, took home second place, with a 2,359 lb pound giant. Alves beat his previous personal best by more than 650 lbs, and became the heaviest California-grown pumpkin ever at the National Pumpkin Weigh Off.“I doubled the size of my patch this year,” Alves explained,“and with the help of other growers, good soil health and a lot of dedication, here we stand. When they start growing 50 to 60 lbs a day, it's pretty amazing.”Once again, the National Pumpkin Weigh Off offered the world's highest prize pool. This year it was over $100,000, including a $75,000 prize for the world's first pumpkin over 3,000 lbs. The Weigh Off attracts growers from across the United States and the world. Past winners include Canadian Dave Chan, of Vancouver, British Columbia; Russ Pugh, of Eugene, Oregon; and Jim Sherwood himself, having won in 2024.In all Saturday, the top 20 pumpkins won cash prizes, totaling over $35,000. The current World Record pumpkin is 2,819 lbs, grown last year by the Paton brothers of England.In addition to giant pumpkins, seven additional giant vegetable categories were judged and awarded cash prizes, including bushel gourd, long gourd, tomato, sunflower, watermelon, field pumpkin, and marrow. In an exciting moment at the weigh off, Chris Asbury, of Bayside, California, broke the California marrow record with a 102 lb beast. Marrow is a large green squash, similar to a giant zucchini.The Weigh Off opened with the Future Farmers category, where 9 youth, ages seven to 17, entered their giant pumpkins. Oren Muller, of Guinda, California, age 15, took home the top prize of $1,000 for his 1,229 pound giant. All entrants were given an award, with the top ten splitting a total of $3,500 in cash prizes.Open from mid-August through mid-November, Bishop's Pumpkin Farm of Wheatland, California, opened to the public in 1973 as a place for local students to experience an agriculture field trip. Bishop's has grown to a regional destination, offering homemade foods, authentic farm fun and the largest u-pick pumpkin field in the world. Over 400,000 guests visit annually.Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, was the Weigh Off's Title Sponsor.“We love supporting our local community,” said Meghan McCarthy, Vice President of Operations for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento.“Our region is truly an ag-tourism destination. We are excited to partner on this unique event again and can't wait to welcome new visitors.”A top goal of the event organizers is getting more adults and youth growing giant pumpkins. If you would like to learn more on potentially growing a giant next year, join our email list at . You will instantly receive a reply email with a link to download the '25 Tips to Growing Giant Pumpkins' and over the coming months, will receive updates when seeds or plants will be available, and how to connect with other giant pumpkin growers.

Crystal Martin

SMART Marketing & Public Affairs

+1 530-218-2320

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