Kidney Stones: 7 Early Signs And Symptoms You Should Never Ignore Before Pain Gets Worse

Kidney stones can cause more than sudden, severe pain. Learn about the early signs and symptoms to watch for, including changes in urination, back pain, nausea and other possible warning signs.

We usually link kidney stones with old age. But young people between 20 and 30 years are now getting them frequently. Extreme heat in North India, severe dehydration, and poor lifestyle choices directly increase this kidney stone risk.

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Salts and minerals in your urine mix together and form kidney stones. You will not notice any symptoms until these stones drop into the urinary tract. Blood in urine, burning sensation, frequent urination, nausea, vomiting, fever, and chills act as the main warning signs.

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Low water levels in your body cause kidney stones. Your urine concentration shoots up when you do not drink enough water. Minerals like calcium, oxalate, and uric acid then turn into hard stones. Summer heat drains water through sweat, but people still fail to drink adequate water.

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You might notice your urine turning pink or red in color. You should also watch out for frequent nausea without any clear reason. These signs strongly point towards a kidney stone problem.

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You might feel extreme pain on one side of your back or in your lower abdomen. This sharp pain often signals a kidney stone. Blood in your urine or a sudden change in urine color also confirms this condition.

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Salts and minerals in your urine combine to create kidney stones. You will not feel any pain until these stones enter the urinary tract. Blood in urine, burning sensation, frequent bathroom trips, nausea, vomiting, fever, and chills are the primary symptoms.

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We generally think only older people get kidney stones. But young adults between 20 and 30 years are facing this issue now. Extreme heat in North India, severe dehydration, and bad lifestyle habits heavily increase the kidney stone risk.

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