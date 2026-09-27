PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Top Quotes: From Surgical Strike To Amla, Ashok Singhal And 'Most Beautiful Tribute To Bapu'

MENAFN - Live Mint) In the 138th episode of his radio show Mann ki Baat on Sunday (September 27), Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army on terror launch pads across LoC in 2016 and said that it "boldly demonstrated to the entire world a new example of India's counter-terrorism policy."

His remarks came just a day before the surgical strike -“a major historical achievement of India - is set to complete 10 years" on September 28–29.

From highlighting Amla-based rural enterprise and nutrition initiatives in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, to talking about Census 2027 to lauding Assam's efforts towards protecting nature and restoring wildlife habitats, PM Modi spoke on a host of issues in the latest edition of Mann Ki Baat.

1. On surgical strike: PM Modi said:“A major historical achievement of India is set to complete 10 years in just a day-the surgical strike. Ten years ago, on September 28–29, 2016, the Indian Army conducted a surgical strike on terrorist hideouts in PoJK."

"The world was astonished by the manner in which our brave soldiers crossed the Line of Control (LoC) to take action against terrorism," he added.

“The surgical strike boldly demonstrated a new example of India's counter-terrorism policy to the entire world. It served as our decisive response to the long-standing suffering India had endured due to terrorist attacks," PM Modi said.

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The Prime Minister also referred to the Balakot airstrik and Operation Sindoor carried out in response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

"Over the past decade-from the Balakot airstrike to 'Operation Sindoor'-India has repeatedly sent a clear message: if terrorists dare to cast a hostile eye on India, they will face a befitting response," he said.

2. Census 2027: Speaking in his Mann Ki Baat programme, PM Modi also referred to the ongoing Census and said it is a national responsibility and every citizen has a role to play.

"A grand picture of the nation is currently emerging. This picture includes you, your family and even your neighbours. I am referring to India's census. The first phase of this exercise is nearly complete across all states and union territories; data of over 32 crore families has already been recorded," he said.

PM Modi reiterated his remarks from his Independence Day speech, wherein he urged countrymen to take time out to fill the Census form correctly.

He said on Sunday, "The facility to self-register your census details is very convenient. You can register information about yourself and your family from your mobile itself. Along with Hindi, this facility is available in 16 languages."

"To do this, you need to visit the census online portal. The portal is gov... log in using your mobile number, enter your location, fill in the details regarding your family and submit the information. The entire process takes about 15 to 20 minutes. And for that you do not need to upload any document. After submitting the information, you will receive a special ID. You can share this ID with the census enumerator when they visit your home. After the information you provided is verified, it will become part of the census record," PM Modi explained.

3. 'Cleanliness most beautiful tribute to Bapu': PM Modi on Sunday urged people to actively participate in cleanliness initiatives and said collective efforts by citizens can turn individual actions into a larger public movement.

He described cleanliness as the“most beautiful tribute” to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of his birth anniversary on October 2.

PM Modi recalled Gandhi's emphasis on cleanliness and highlighted several community-led initiatives being undertaken across the country.

“October 2nd is just a few days away; it is the birth anniversary of Revered Bapu. Bapu gave us many mantras for life; cleanliness is one of them,” PM Modi said.

Highlighting examples of grassroots participation, PM Modi said some youngsters in Madhya Pradesh were cleaning a river with the support of the wider community. In Andhra Pradesh, young people were cleaning old stepwells and wells, helping restore heritage sites.

He also cited the efforts of young volunteers in Mumbai who gather every week to clean beaches. In Delhi, children and young people were spreading awareness about waste segregation and keeping their surroundings clean, while students and local residents in West Bengal were cleaning picnic spots.

"Across all these efforts, one aspect is easily observed... somewhere it starts with a single individual, other people join in, and the movement grows - this is precisely what 'Jan-Bhagidari' is all about. Indeed, cleanliness is the most beautiful tribute we can pay to Bapu," PM Modi said.

4. Modhera's 1,000-year journey from temple legacy to India's first 24x7 solar village: PM Modi highlighted the 1000-year history of Gujarat's Modhera Sun Temple, and highlighted the village's transformation into India's first 24x7 solar village.

He said, "...Modhera is known today not just for its Sun Temple; this village in Gujarat has become the country's first 'Surya Gram' 'Solar Village.'"

"Modhera now runs entirely on solar energy, setting an example of sustainability for the nation. Several attractions and amenities for tourists have also been introduced in Modhera," he added.

PM Modi said that the Sun Temple also witnessed multiple attacks, including during the period of Alauddin Khilji, but noted that the site's historical legacy and reverence for the Sun have endured over the centuries.

5. Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam: PM Modi said there was a time when elephants used to inhabit this area, but as human interference on forest land increased, the elephants moved away.

"Three years ago, this land was cleared of encroachment, and the results have been remarkable - the elephants have returned here again. Herds of elephants are once again being spotted in areas where they had not been active for years," PM Modi said.

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He added, "...another wonderful initiative has taken place in Assam itself - this effort is to save a tiny creature, the Pygmy Hog. Once, its very existence was under threat; at that time, a conservation program was launched with just six Pygmy Hogs, and they were reintroduced into the wild. Grasslands were also curated for their living. Today, thanks to this program, the Pygmy Hog population has risen to over 190."

6. Amla processing in Pratapgarh: PM Modi said Amla is becoming a source of new possibilities in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

"Amla has given Pratapgarh a strong identity, and now, this long-standing identity is bringing new opportunities for local farmers and women," he said.

"The 'One District One Product' (ODOP) has boosted local entrepreneurs involved in the Amla trade there. Today, around 100 units related to Amla processing are operational in Pratapgarh, with women connected with self-help groups playing a significant role," PM Modi said.

"One such group is from Devgarh Kamasi village; women associated with the Savitri Phule Self-Help Group are producing Amla candy, preserves, and juice. Access to new markets through the ODOP scheme has also led to an increase in their income," he added.

The Prime Minister said, "Similarly, there is a 'Vindhyavasini Self-Help Group' in a village. The women of this group are producing many such items like Amla pickle and digestive powder. These women received machinery for processing and access to loan facilities. They also got the opportunity to participate in local trade fairs, and in no time, their income saw a significant rise."

7. 100th birth anniversary of Ashok Singhal: PM Modi also said, "Today marks the 100th birth anniversary of Ashok Singhal Ji who had dedicated his entire life to culture, society and the nation."

Ashok Singhal was the former International Working President of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. He was born on September 27, 1926, in Agra.

"Living amidst society, he led life like an ascetic. The very direction and energy he imparted to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement veritably resulted in us witnessing the magnificent temple in Ayodhya today. I've been greatly fortunate... I've not only observed his life closely but also have had the opportunity to join him in this mission. It was only natural for me to be reminded of Ashok ji repeatedly while participating in the *Pran Pratishtha* ceremony at the Ram Mandir," PM Modi said.

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"Alongside the Ram Mandir movement, he also waged a major battle against social discrimination and inequality. He was born into a very affluent family; his father was a civil services official, and most of his siblings held high-ranking positions. He himself was a graduate of IIT BHU. Yet, despite all that, he dedicated his life to society and culture - this is the hallmark of great individuals. Today, on the occasion of his birth centenary, I bow to him on behalf of his millions of admirers... I offer my heartfelt tribute, on my part," PM Modi said.