Amogh“Mo” Karney Expands Ninefive95 Holdings' Distressed Multifamily Strategy Across The Midwest And Sun Belt

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multifamily investor and operator Amogh“Mo” Karney is expanding NineFive95 Holdings as the firm targets lender-directed acquisitions, distressed apartment properties and operational turnarounds

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amogh“Mo” Karney, Principal of NineFive95 Holdings, today announced the continued expansion of the company's distressed multifamily investment and operating strategy, with NineFive95 targeting additional lender-directed, foreclosure-stage and operationally challenged apartment properties across the Midwest and Sun Belt.









The expansion represents the next stage for Amogh Karney and NineFive95 Holdings, which has built a multifamily portfolio valued at more than $100 million across 14 properties totaling more than 1,500 units. Approximately 50 team members currently support the portfolio.

Rather than focusing exclusively on conventional multifamily acquisitions, Karney has positioned NineFive95 around situations where an apartment property has become difficult to finance, sell or operate.

That can include properties affected by foreclosure, non-performing debt, deferred maintenance, declining occupancy or failed operations.

For Amogh“Mo” Karney, those problems are not simply reasons to avoid an asset. They become inputs in determining whether NineFive95 can acquire the property at an appropriate basis and create value through direct operations.

“Distress alone does not make something a good deal,” Karney said.“The basis has to work, the downside has to be understood, and there has to be a realistic plan for what happens after closing. That is where operations become everything.”

Amogh“Mo” Karney Builds NineFive95 Around Difficult Multifamily Transactions

Founded in 2021, NineFive95 Holdings serves as Karney's real estate investment and operating platform.

The company acquires, develops and repositions multifamily properties with an operating model that extends well beyond the initial transaction.

NineFive95 evaluates acquisition basis, debt structure, occupancy, collections, deferred maintenance, capital expenditures, comparable rents and downside scenarios before moving into property-level execution that can include construction, unit turns, vendor management, leasing, collections and stabilization.

Karney describes the model as bringing elements of a private equity operating playbook into distressed commercial multifamily real estate.

That strategy has led NineFive95 into transactions involving institutional and lender counterparties.

Among them was a 236-unit multifamily acquisition in Lubbock, Texas, from Benefit Street Partners.

NineFive95 also completed the acquisition of a 108-unit Dallas-Fort Worth multifamily property directly from a regional bank. The property was acquired at a purchase price approximately 30% below the bank's loan amount.

The transaction reflected the distressed condition of the property and the lender's effort to resolve its position. NineFive95 does not characterize the transaction as a formal endorsement by the bank, but rather as an example of the lender-directed transactions Karney intends for the company to pursue as its capabilities grow.

“When a property becomes complicated, the solution cannot just exist in an underwriting model,” Karney said.“Someone still has to close, address the physical property, improve collections, lease units and execute the business plan.”

From 57% Occupancy to an Operational Repositioning

The strategy becomes particularly visible after an acquisition closes.

At one distressed Lubbock property, occupancy was approximately 57% when the property was taken over. Through the repositioning process, occupancy subsequently increased to above 85%.

For Karney, that improvement illustrates the distinction he wants to establish around the NineFive95 Holdings multifamily strategy.

The company is not built solely around finding distressed properties at discounted prices. Its thesis depends on whether the operating team can address the underlying reasons a property became distressed.

A low-occupancy property, for example, can require attention across maintenance, unit readiness, leasing, collections, vendor relationships and resident experience simultaneously.

“The obstacle is operational data,” Karney said.“If occupancy is low, units are dark or maintenance has been deferred, those numbers are telling you where the problems are. Then you have to determine whether you have the team and resources to solve them.”

The company's model begins with downside-focused underwriting before moving into development planning, construction, leasing and stabilization.

Karney believes that combination can become increasingly relevant to lenders, debt funds, special servicers, brokers and property owners looking for buyers capable of handling assets that may no longer fit a conventional sale process.

Amogh Karney's Financial Background Shapes His Real Estate Strategy

Before building NineFive95 Holdings, Amogh Karney developed his financial background through insurance and high-net-worth financial advisory.

Karney became a top producer in the life insurance industry before serving as a personal financial advisor to high-net-worth clients after graduation.

That experience exposed him to risk management, capital preservation, tax-aware planning and long-term financial decision-making.

He eventually left the institutional financial-services environment to focus on building his own real estate portfolio.

The transition also influenced the way Karney approaches multifamily investing today.

Instead of beginning with the best possible outcome of an acquisition, he says the underwriting process should first address the variables capable of breaking the investment thesis.

“Protect the downside before narrating the upside,” Karney said.“Basis, debt structure, liquidity, governance and exit math matter more than the most optimistic pro forma.”

That philosophy has become a central component of the NineFive95 strategy as the company takes on increasingly complicated multifamily properties.

Karney also emphasizes speed, particularly when working with distressed transactions, but argues that speed without preparation can create additional risk.

“Speed wins, but only when preparation makes speed safe,” Karney said.“Distressed assets do not improve because everyone waits. The ability to move quickly matters when the underwriting and operating plan are already there.”









NineFive95 Holdings Sets Long-Term Growth Target

The latest expansion is part of a broader growth plan for Amogh“Mo” Karney and NineFive95 Holdings.

Karney's long-term objective is to grow NineFive95 toward $1 billion in assets under management while maintaining the company's identity as a hands-on multifamily operator.

The company expects to continue evaluating lender-directed, foreclosure-stage and operationally distressed multifamily assets throughout the Midwest and Sun Belt.

As the portfolio grows, NineFive95 plans to strengthen institutional reporting, construction systems, asset-management capabilities and property-level operating procedures.

The broader objective is to develop a repeatable platform capable of moving from lender discussions and underwriting through acquisition, construction, leasing and stabilization.

Karney wants NineFive95 to become a credible call for financial institutions and other counterparties when certainty of execution matters as much as price.

“Reputation is rented every day,” Karney said.“A title does not create authority. Repeated execution does.”

Mo Karney Expands Education Through Gains and Gears

Karney is also developing Gains and Gears, a separate financial education and mentorship community focused on responsible options education, risk management, trading psychology and multifamily analysis.

The platform is designed around what Karney calls the Active-to-Asset Framework.

The concept separates active financial skills from longer-duration asset ownership while teaching participants to understand the risks associated with both.

Rather than presenting options trading as a shortcut to wealth, Gains and Gears emphasizes defined risk, position sizing, probability, liquidity and predetermined exit planning.

Participants can also learn multifamily fundamentals such as net operating income, rent rolls, debt service, capital expenditures, comparable rents and downside analysis.

The education platform remains separate from NineFive95 Holdings. NineFive95 is Karney's multifamily investment and operating business, while Gains and Gears is focused on education.

Options are complex financial instruments and can result in substantial losses. Educational materials provided through Gains and Gears are not individualized investment, legal or tax advice, and no financial outcome is guaranteed.

Building the Next Stage of NineFive95 Holdings

As Amogh“Mo” Karney expands NineFive95 Holdings, the company's strategy remains centered on a relatively straightforward principle: complicated properties require more than capital.

They require execution.

For NineFive95, that means identifying an appropriate acquisition basis, understanding the downside before closing and maintaining direct accountability for what happens at the property afterward.

Karney believes the firm's ability to combine those disciplines will define its next phase of growth.

“We cannot control every market condition or every circumstance around an asset,” Karney said.“We can control how prepared we are, how quickly we respond and how well we execute. That is what ultimately determines the outcome.”

NineFive95 Holdings plans to continue pursuing multifamily acquisition and development opportunities while expanding the operational infrastructure behind its existing portfolio.

About Amogh“Mo” Karney

Amogh“Mo” Karney is a multifamily investor and operator, Principal of NineFive95 Holdings, and Founder and Mentor of Gains and Gears. His background includes life insurance production, high-net-worth financial advisory and multifamily real estate. Through NineFive95 Holdings, Karney focuses on the acquisition, development and repositioning of multifamily properties, including lender-directed and operationally distressed assets.

About NineFive95 Holdings

Founded in 2021, NineFive95 Holdings is a multifamily real estate investment and operating company led by Principal Amogh“Mo” Karney. The company acquires, develops and repositions multifamily properties, with an emphasis on distressed and lender-directed opportunities. NineFive95 currently controls more than $100 million in portfolio value across 14 properties totaling more than 1,500 units and is supported by approximately 50 team members across the portfolio.

Mo Karney

NineFive95 Holdings

...



Disclaimer: This content is provided by NineFive95 Holdings. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

