Mymaxicabsgp Expands Luxury Fleet To Meet Rising Demand For Corporate And VIP Airport Transfers At Changi Airport

MyMaxiCabSGP - Your trusted transport provider in Singapore

New Mercedes V-Class and Alphard added to meet rising demand for corporate, MICE and family VIP transfers at Changi Airport

- Nasri, Founder of MyMaxiCabSGPSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Singapore-based premium transport provider adds Mercedes V-Class and Toyota Alphard to support growth in MICE, corporate events, and family VIP travelSeptember 26, 2026 - MyMaxiCabSGP, a leading provider of maxi cab and premium chauffeur services in Singapore, today announced the expansion of its luxury fleet with the addition of Mercedes V-Class VIP models and new Toyota Alphard vehicles. The expansion comes in response to a sharp increase in demand for corporate airport transfers, MICE events, and VIP family arrivals at Singapore Changi Airport.The company reports a significant rise in bookings from corporate travel agencies, event organizers, and international businesses hosting clients in Singapore. The new fleet is designed to cater to executives, VIP delegates, and families requiring spacious, safe, and premium transportation.“Our clients, especially corporate partners, need reliability at 2am, not just luxury. A flight can land early or be delayed - we monitor every flight in real-time and assign drivers closer to actual arrival to avoid last-minute changes,” said Nasri, Founder of MyMaxiCabSGP.“The addition of our VIP V-Class with options like infant seats, meet & greet with name placard, and flight monitoring ensures a seamless experience for both corporate guests and families.”Key service enhancements include:- VIP Fleet: Mercedes V-Class and Toyota Alphard/Vellfire for 6-7 passengers with ample luggage space- Corporate-Ready: Professional chauffeurs, punctual dispatch, and driver details provided 3-4 hours prior to landing due to flight variability- Flight Monitoring: Real-time tracking for all Changi Airport arrivals for early or delayed flights- Family-Safe Travel: Complimentary infant seats and child seats, properly installed and sanitized- Meet & Greet Service: Chauffeur waits at arrival hall with name placard; no need for guests to search for vehicle numbersThe expansion supports Singapore's continued growth as a regional hub for business events, conferences, and luxury tourism.MyMaxiCabSGP provides 24/7 maxi cab services for airport transfers, corporate events, city tours, and hourly charters across Singapore, with a focus on large groups, VIPs, and families.About MyMaxiCabSGPMyMaxiCabSGP is a Singapore-based premium transportation company specializing in maxi cab, minibus, and luxury VIP transfers including Alphard, Vellfire, and Mercedes V-Class. Serving corporate clients, travel agencies, and families, the company offers Changi Airport transfers, corporate event transport, and island-wide charter services with a commitment to safety, punctuality, and professional service Contact:NasriFounder, MyMaxiCabSGPPhone: +65 84999714Email:...Website: mymaxicabsgpLocation: Singapore

Muhammad Nasri Bin Noordin

MYMAXICABSGP

+65 8499 9714

...

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MyMaxiCabSGP Expands Luxury Fleet to Meet Rising Demand for Corporate and VIP Airport Transfers at Changi Airport News Provided By MYMAXICABSGP September 27, 2026, 10:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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