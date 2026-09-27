Amit Shah Flags Off India's First LNG-Powered Train In Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the country's first LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas)-powered train from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Railway Station on Sunday, alongside launching several other Indian Railways projects in the Sabarmati Division.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah said the projects addressed environmental concerns, passenger convenience and safety. "Today marks the launch of various Indian Railways projects within the Sabarmati Division. These initiatives address environmental concerns, enhance passenger convenience, and bolster safety. In the past, I have frequently disembarked at Sabarmati Railway Station while travelling from Delhi. I extend my heartiest congratulations to the entire team, from the Sabarmati Railway Division to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, because seeing Sabarmati Station now, after so long, is remarkable," he said.

Sabarmati Station's Transformation

Shah added that the station and its facilities had undergone a complete transformation with an investment of ₹1,472 crore. "A radical transformation has been achieved regarding passenger convenience, safety, and connectivity. The projects inaugurated and those for which foundation stones were laid today, involving an investment of ₹1,472 crore, will prove immensely beneficial for passengers in this region," he said.

Railways' Green Initiatives and Electrification

Highlighting the Railways' progress on reducing diesel dependency and expanding electrification, Shah said the railways' consumption of diesel has dropped from 293 crore litres to 108 crore. He stated, "In 2015-16, the railways consumed 293 crore litres of diesel. That figure has now dropped to 108 crore in 2024-25, and by 2030, we will bring it down to zero, thereby saving Indian currency. This is a massive achievement that often goes unnoticed."

He further said, "Electrification covered just 75 kilometres in 2010-11, whereas in 2023-24, we electrified 7,188 kilometres in a single year. 99.6 per cent of the railway network is already electrified. We will complete the remaining 0.3 per cent as well. Only Sweden has achieved 100 per cent electrification globally, but there is a tenfold difference between the scale of Sweden's rail network and ours."

Shah Criticises Congress Over Development

Shah also took a swipe at the Congress over its track record on development. "The people of this country should question the Congress members, who spout all sorts of nonsense, about this vast disparity in development. In their last ten years, they did nothing but engage in scams, scandals, and corruption amounting to ₹12 lakh crore; yet, in 12 years, no one has been able to level even the slightest allegation of corruption against PM Modi," he said.

Earlier in the day, Shah also attended a programme organised on the occasion of Acharya Shri Padmasagar Surishwar Ji Maharaj's 92nd birthday in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

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