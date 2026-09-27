Gadchiroli Floods: 3 Critically Ill Patients Airlifted For Treatment

Three critically ill patients from Bhamragad taluka were airlifted to Hedri for advanced medical treatment as the Gadchiroli district administration carried out an emergency evacuation operation amid flood conditions in the region.

Details of the Evacuation

The evacuation was undertaken under the guidance of District Collector Avishyant Panda after authorities received information that the health condition of the three patients was critical and that they required immediate medical attention. Among those evacuated was seven-year-old Sangita Chukku Usendi, who had been brought from Binagunda to the Laheri Primary Health Centre on Saturday. She was airlifted from Laheri to a hospital in Hedri on Sunday for further treatment.

Two other patients, Apeksha Rishi Alam and Roshan China Madavi, were also evacuated to Hedri. According to officials, one of the patients is suffering from sickle cell disease and required further medical care.

A helicopter belonging to Lloyds Metals, which is available in the region for medical emergencies, was promptly deployed to carry out the evacuation. Tribal Development Project Officer Amar Raut and Bhamragad Tehsildar Kishor Bagde coordinated the arrangements for shifting the patients. Nirmala Alam and China Kudyami also accompanied them during the evacuation. The emergency operation ensured that all three critically ill patients were moved to Hedri in time for further treatment despite difficult conditions caused by flooding.

Wider Rescue Efforts and Flood Situation

The latest evacuation comes after the district administration launched a large-scale rescue operation in Bhamragad following severe flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in neighbouring Chhattisgarh. Around 525 people had earlier been evacuated to safer locations in Gadchiroli. The evacuation operation in Bhamragad began on Thursday afternoon and continued late into the night.

In another rescue operation, an ailing girl from Binagonda Ashram School was evacuated with the assistance of an NDRF team. The team helped her cross the flooded Gundenur nullah before she was taken to the Laheri Primary Health Centre.

Although water levels have started receding, authorities have urged residents living along riverbanks and in low-lying areas to remain alert and follow official advisories.

Floods Triggered by Rains in Chhattisgarh

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in neighbouring Chhattisgarh has caused flood-like conditions in parts of Raipur and Durg, with rising water levels in the Kharun River resulting in waterlogging, submerged roads and disruption of normal life in several villages. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)