India-Malaysia Relations Getting 'Better And Better', Says Diplomat

India-Malaysia Relations 'Better and Better'

Deputy High Commissioner and Chargé d'Affaires ad interim (a.i.) at the High Commission of Malaysia in New Delhi, Sharifah Ezneeda Wafa, said that India-Malaysia relations are getting“better and better”, pointing to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's recent visit to India to attend the BRICS summit on September 12 and 13.

Speaking to the media on Saturday on the sidelines of a Malaysian Food Festival in Delhi, Wafa said the recent meeting between the leaders was“very warm” and expressed expectations of further improvement in bilateral relations.“It's getting better and better, especially after the Malaysian Prime Minister's recent visit to India to attend the BRICS summit. The sideline meeting was very warm, and we are expecting relations between the two countries to become even better,” she said.

Malaysian Food Festival in Delhi

Speaking about the Malaysian Food Festival, Wafa said the initiative was being organised in collaboration with Le Méridien New Delhi and provided an opportunity to share Malaysian cuisine with Indian audiences.“Yesterday we had our Malaysian National Day reception, and then we are collaborating with Le Méridien New Delhi, and since they also have a branch in Malaysia, the GM suggested bringing the chef from Kuala Lumpur?.. It is a good opportunity to share the taste of Malaysia with India,” she added.

PMs Modi and Ibrahim Review Bilateral Ties

Earlier, on September 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, where the two leaders discussed bilateral ties across defence, trade and economic sectors.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi welcomed Malaysian Prime Minister Ibrahim to India and appreciated Malaysia's participation in the BRICS Summit as a Partner Country. The leaders took stock of the outcomes of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Malaysia in February 2026 and reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation across a range of areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, semiconductors, infrastructure, digital economy, energy, fintech, education, tourism and people-to-people ties.

Key Outcomes and Agreements

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim conveyed Malaysia's concurrence to the establishment of the Consulate General of India in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, MEA stated.

PM Modi appreciated Malaysia's continued support in strengthening ASEAN-India relations.

The leaders exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest. They expressed their continued commitment to advancing the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. (ANI)

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