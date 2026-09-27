Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Tandav Ram Opens Up On Marriage, Reveals Secret During Chat With Soundarya

Bigg Boss Kannada's Tandav Ram opens up about his decision to remain unmarried while speaking with Soundarya Shetty. Here's what the actor revealed about marriage and his personal choices.

Tandav Ram created a massive uproar with his recent elimination in Bigg Boss 13. However, he did not actually get eliminated. Show runners have almost confirmed his re-entry into the Bigg Boss house.

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Tandav Ram and Gagan Chinnappa share a fantastic bond inside the Bigg Boss house. Their deep friendship is making major headlines in Bigg Boss 13. Tandav worked as a producer for the Zee Kannada serial Bhoomige Banda Bhagavantha around four to five years ago. Gagan Chinnappa prepared for the launch of his Seetha Raama serial during the same time. Both actors became close friends during their promotional events. They have now reunited on the Bigg Boss reality show.

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Gagan cried bitterly when he heard about the exit of Tandav. Viewers felt very emotional after seeing their strong bond. Both actors are currently bachelors. Soundarya Shetty asked Tandav why he remains unmarried despite his handsome looks. Tandav replied that no girl is accepting his proposal.

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Soundarya asked Tandav about his actual problem regarding marriage. Tandav jokingly replied that he has no idea about it. He added that he will marry immediately if any girl accepts him.

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Soundarya told Tandav that someone who understands his heart will definitely like him. She then made a slip of the tongue and wished that a guy stays with him. Tandav quickly corrected her and clarified that he wants a girl, not a guy.

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Soundarya immediately laughed off her mistake. She then teased Tandav that he matches perfectly with Gagan right now. She playfully suggested that both friends should just stay together.

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