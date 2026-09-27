Iran Says Hormuz Reopening Hinges On Conditions, Diplomacy Remains Open

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

TEHRAN, Sept 27 (NNN-IRNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that Tehran's main message during meetings on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly was that reopening the Strait of Hormuz would depend on conditions set by the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), IRNA News Agency (IRNA) reported.

He also stressed that Iran had never closed the door to negotiations, while maintaining its rights.

Speaking to Iranian reporters in New York, Araghchi said Iran had maintained an active diplomatic presence at this year's UN gathering.

President Masoud Pezeshkian returned to Tehran after holding multiple meetings, giving interviews and delivering a major address, the minister said.

The foreign minister noted that he also met with foreign officials and counterparts.

He said Iran's conditions for reopening the strait were clearly presented and defended in all meetings and conveyed to mediators, who then communicated them to the US side.

Araghchi said Iran had also presented several diplomatic proposals, but had yet to receive a formal response through the mediators. He noted that statements by the US president had been contradictory and said Tehran was awaiting a definitive position before deciding its next steps.

The minister said Iran had demonstrated its strength in military, diplomatic and economic spheres and argued that a negotiated solution based on dignity, justice and legitimate rights was the only way forward.

--NNN-IRNA