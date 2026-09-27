State And Government Officials Visit Victory Park In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On September 27, Remembrance Day, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova and other state and government officials visited Victory Park in Baku.

The officials laid flowers at the Victory Monument and paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs who lost their lives in the struggle for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

September 27 was designated as Remembrance Day by a decree signed by President and Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev on December 2, 2020. The date marks the beginning of the 44-day Patriotic War.

Every year on Remembrance Day, people across Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis living abroad honor the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.