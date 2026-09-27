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Drone Debris Falls On Educational Institution In Kyiv's Solomianskyi District

Drone Debris Falls On Educational Institution In Kyiv's Solomianskyi District


2026-09-27 06:05:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration announced this on Telegram

“According to preliminary information, debris fell on an educational institution in the Solomyanskyi District,” the statement reads.

Read also: Russian attacks kill two people and injure eight in Kharkiv region

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 27, a man was killed in Kyiv's Solomyanskyi district when a Russian drone struck a non-residential buildin g.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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