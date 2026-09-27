Drone Debris Falls On Educational Institution In Kyiv's Solomianskyi District

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 27, a man was killed in Kyiv's Solomyanskyi district when a Russian drone struck a non-residential buildin g.

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