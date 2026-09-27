Madyar: 95% Of Drones Are Used On Battlefield, While Rest Strike Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Robert“Madyar” Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, spoke about this in an interview with the Belgian broadcaster VRT News, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, 95% of drone attacks take place on the battlefield.

“Only 5% are launched directly at the 'swamps' [meaning Russia]. This is what the international community is watching. It's always interested in something extraordinary, something far away. But the real war is happening right under our feet,” he added.

The SBS commander added that currently, the entire European part of the aggressor country is no longer a peaceful rear area.

“The psychological barrier of 2,500–3,000 kilometers has already been overcome. Moreover, everything depends on the pace of technological development,” noted“Madyar.”

He added that sometimes the procurement cycle for drones isn't even complete yet, and there's already new technology that surpasses the previous one.

At the same time, according to Brovdi, despite technological advancements, people remain the most important asset.

Ukraine's USF have struck 300 vessels of Russia's shadow fleet as of today

“Our people are our most important asset, our number one priority. First, we have far fewer people than the Russian Federation. Second, our tactics are different: the enemy attacks, we defend ourselves. We defend ourselves with drones; they attack with manpower,” he added.

The commander of the Unmanned Aerial Systems Command stated that Ukraine currently produces about 10 million drones per year, and“we are constantly increasing the scale of their deployment.”

“My unit alone-which makes up 2.5% of the Ukrainian army-carries out over 250,000 combat sorties per month. A quarter of a million per month, and that number is growing,” added“Madyar.”

As reported by Ukrinform, Robert Brovdi (Madyar), commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, stated that among the challenges Ukraine will face in the near future is an increase in Russian missile and jet drone strik es.

Photo: magyarbirds