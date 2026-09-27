Jordan Showcases Justice Reforms At UN Crime Congress In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) -- Jordan presented its progress in modernizing criminal justice, expanding digital court services and improving access to legal aid at the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, underway in Abu Dhabi.

Justice Minister Bassam Talhouni, who heads the Jordanian delegation to the Sept. 26-Oct. 1 conference, outlined the Kingdom's reforms in an address to representatives of UN member states, international and regional organizations, and criminal justice experts.

Talhouni said strengthening criminal justice systems, upholding the rule of law and improving international cooperation have become increasingly important as countries confront evolving forms of crime and more complex challenges to justice systems, according to a Justice Ministry statement issued Sunday.

He said Jordan has pursued legislative, procedural and service reforms aimed at making the justice system more efficient and responsive to social, economic and technological change.

Digital transformation has been a major component of those efforts. Jordan has expanded remote court proceedings and electronically linked juvenile courts with care and rehabilitation facilities, while correctional and rehabilitation centers have also been connected to courts across the Kingdom.

More than 658,000 remote hearings involving correctional center inmates have been conducted since 2019, Talhouni said.

Access to legal representation has also expanded through a dedicated legal aid directorate and fund, which provide eligible beneficiaries with representation before public prosecutors and courts. The number of people receiving legal aid rose 56 percent in 2025 from the previous year.

Talhouni said the ministry is also working to improve access to justice for persons with disabilities through accessibility measures and modifications to courthouses and other judicial facilities. More than 80 percent of major buildings and courthouses have met engineering accessibility requirements.

On family and juvenile protection, he highlighted the role of the specialized Family and Juvenile Protection Department and coordination among judicial, security, social and health authorities.

Jordan has simultaneously developed its legislative and institutional frameworks governing family protection, children's rights and juvenile justice, he said.

Talhouni also addressed efforts to combat narcotics and transnational organized crime, saying the number of drug cases and people using drugs fell 19 percent in 2025 compared with 2024.

He said Jordan continues to work with regional and international partners against organized crime, particularly through greater cooperation and exchanges of information and expertise.

The minister also underscored Jordan's commitment to protecting refugees' rights and ensuring access to legal protection and essential services, while pointing to the pressures the Kingdom faces as a host country.

Jordan is preparing a comprehensive national human rights plan that will set out a roadmap for strengthening the rule of law, alongside continued legislative reviews and work on related national strategies, Talhouni said.

The Kingdom's participation in the UN congress reflects a broader drive to modernize its justice system through legislative reform, technology and innovation, institutional capacity building and stronger international cooperation.

Jordan's delegation includes Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Majed Qatarneh, along with officials from the Justice Ministry and the Jordanian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

//Petra// RZ